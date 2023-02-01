Read full article on original website
Top country vocalist to perform in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the top vocalists in country music is set to perform in Des Moines this summer. Chris Stapleton has added a show at Wells Fargo Arena to his tour. The Kentucky-born musician will take the stage on June 22. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy...
'Become a warrior': Will Keeps addresses Des Moines community in online video
DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of a Des Moines youth learning program who was injured in a deadly shooting less than two weeks ago reaffirmed his mission to help at-risk youth in a video he posted to Facebook on Friday. Will Keeps was shot in the hand and...
Denver Foote announces run for Des Moines mayor
DES MOINES, Iowa — The race for Des Moines mayor is heating up. Denver Foote announced a run for the office on Thursday. Foote hosted a "Denver for Des Moines" mayoral launch online. Foote is a local activist who is currently suing Des Moines police after an incident during...
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
Huge Crowd Sees Iowa Man Slide Into His Wedding Proposal
Going to a sporting event is always exciting! You truly never know how each game is going to play out. In fact, one woman did not think a hockey game would end in a marriage proposal. During a break in action at the Des Moines Buccaneers game, staff pulled people...
More winter or early spring? Polk County Paula makes her prediction
DES MOINES, Iowa — There seems to be a consensus among the groundhogs in 2023 - winter is not done with us yet. Polk County Paula saw her shadow Thursday morning. That means six more weeks of winter for Iowans. Punxsutawney Phil also saw his shadow. Before the reveal...
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
Tree removal ongoing on Gray's Lake
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working until at least Feb. 3 to remove invasive trees in an area near Gray’s Lake. The city of Des Moines told KCCI the tree removal is to help improve the health of this forested area. This area is also part of...
Raging River Ride at Adventureland closing for good
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland in Altoona is officially closing its Raging River ride permanently. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months inspecting the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
Father of 11-year-old killed on Adventureland ride speaks up following its closure
ALTOONA, Iowa — The Raging River ride in Adventureland in Altoona is now permanently closed. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months of inspections on the ride and working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
Milder temperatures return
DES MOINES, Iowa — Our two day frigid stretch is done with tonight. While it will be cold this evening, clouds will clear out and our temperatures will actually continue to climb as we head into the overnight. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We hit the 40s starting Saturday....
Parents say 'school choice' doesn't include kids with special needs
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Joe and Amanda Tollari are parents to 7-year-old Natalia, who was diagnosed with autism. She needs around-the-clock care from her family and a teacher or aid constantly with her while she's at school. The Tollaris told KCCI that they were devastated to see Gov. Kim Reynolds'...
Cold shooting dooms cyclones in loss to baylor
AMES, Iowa — No. 12 Iowa State drops their first game at Hilton Coliseum to Baylor 76-70. Nyamer Diew was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Ashley Joens had 23 points in the loss. Baylor’s win overshadowed a milestone night for Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, who cracked the top 30 in NCAA Division I career scoring.
No. 13 Iowa State rattles No. 8 Kansas in 68-53 win
AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
