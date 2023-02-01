ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Top country vocalist to perform in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the top vocalists in country music is set to perform in Des Moines this summer. Chris Stapleton has added a show at Wells Fargo Arena to his tour. The Kentucky-born musician will take the stage on June 22. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Denver Foote announces run for Des Moines mayor

DES MOINES, Iowa — The race for Des Moines mayor is heating up. Denver Foote announced a run for the office on Thursday. Foote hosted a "Denver for Des Moines" mayoral launch online. Foote is a local activist who is currently suing Des Moines police after an incident during...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Tree removal ongoing on Gray's Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working until at least Feb. 3 to remove invasive trees in an area near Gray’s Lake. The city of Des Moines told KCCI the tree removal is to help improve the health of this forested area. This area is also part of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Raging River Ride at Adventureland closing for good

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland in Altoona is officially closing its Raging River ride permanently. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months inspecting the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Father of 11-year-old killed on Adventureland ride speaks up following its closure

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Raging River ride in Adventureland in Altoona is now permanently closed. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months of inspections on the ride and working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Milder temperatures return

DES MOINES, Iowa — Our two day frigid stretch is done with tonight. While it will be cold this evening, clouds will clear out and our temperatures will actually continue to climb as we head into the overnight. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We hit the 40s starting Saturday....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Cold shooting dooms cyclones in loss to baylor

AMES, Iowa — No. 12 Iowa State drops their first game at Hilton Coliseum to Baylor 76-70. Nyamer Diew was 10 of 13 with 25 points and Ashley Joens had 23 points in the loss. Baylor’s win overshadowed a milestone night for Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, who cracked the top 30 in NCAA Division I career scoring.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

No. 13 Iowa State rattles No. 8 Kansas in 68-53 win

AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy