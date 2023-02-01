Tributes to KARE 11 sports producer who has died at age 35

Adam Uren

The team at KARE 11 are paying tribute to sports producer Andy Trowbridge, who died this week at the age of 35.

The Twin Cities' NBC affiliate reports that Trowbridge died suddenly at the weekend following "a short illness."

He had been with the station for almost 15 years, first starting as an intern in the sports department before becoming a producer for KARE's weekend and weeknight sportscasts, "Vikings Extra," and Randy Shaver's "Prep Sports Extra."

Shaver – who hired Trowbridge as an intern – paid an emotional tribute to him on Tuesday evening's newscast, saying: "Andy was sweet, kind, thoughtful, funny, the kind of person who could be your lifelong friend. And he was."

Jana Shortal, host of KARE 11's Breaking The News, tweeted: "Andy made us better. Every single day. We are heartbroken to lose him. Hug your people - fly with the angels Andy."

Shaver's son, former KARE 11 sports reporter Ryan Shaver, said Trowbridge – affectionately known as "Stump" – had "the biggest heart."

"So many times he lifted me up when I was down. He was direct but empathetic. Sensitive but always sarcastic. I miss our weekend conversations when we were the only two people in the sports office," he wrote. "I’m so grateful to call you a friend. You never failed to check in or celebrate the big moments. I appreciate it more than you know."

His obituary states he was living in Ham Lake at the time of his death. He is a graduate of Anoka High School and gained a degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota.

"Andy loved all sports, traveling with his friends and enjoyed every minute of his career. He will be dearly missed," it says.

His family is requesting donations be made to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund in lieu of flowers.