Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Cleveland man after a woman's body was found insider her Shaker Heights home earlier this week. A family member of Maria Valenzuela told 3News police found her dead inside her apartment when they arrived for a welfare check on Tuesday. "She was a young, hardworking lady," Valenzuela's uncle Ray Stovall said. "We didn't hear from her for a while and it forced us to go to the police."
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

42-year-old Cleveland woman found after being reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 31 to help find missing 42-year-old Latonya Woods. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 124 pounds. If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH

