cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
Two people shot dead in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two people were shot dead Friday night in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened on Crestline Avenue near West 16th Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo wanted for stealing safe, shotgun from home in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a home in Cleveland on Tuesday. The duo climbed into a bathroom window of the home, located in the 3400 block of West 49th Street, on Jan. 31, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
2 people killed at Old Brooklyn apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot and killed at an Old Brooklyn apartment building in Cleveland Friday. A call for shots fired at 1400 Crestline Avenue came to police around 5:50 pm. When officers arrived they found the victims in a hallway of the building. Both were pronounced...
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
What police found in home of Ohio teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
Cleveland police investigating deaths of 2 men in Old Brooklyn neighborhood
Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday night in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police confirmed with News 5.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
cleveland19.com
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
cleveland19.com
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
Suspect in Shaker Heights woman’s murder indicted
A Cleveland man has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse, after police say he killed a Shaker Heights woman.
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Cleveland man after a woman's body was found insider her Shaker Heights home earlier this week. A family member of Maria Valenzuela told 3News police found her dead inside her apartment when they arrived for a welfare check on Tuesday. "She was a young, hardworking lady," Valenzuela's uncle Ray Stovall said. "We didn't hear from her for a while and it forced us to go to the police."
cleveland19.com
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
cleveland19.com
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
cleveland19.com
42-year-old Cleveland woman found after being reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 31 to help find missing 42-year-old Latonya Woods. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 124 pounds. If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
BB shatters window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream in Westlake, police say
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream was shot out by a BB or pellet gun, Westlake Police confirmed, and detectives are trying to find the suspect. WPD said employees called police around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 reporting they heard two loud “pop” sounds...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
