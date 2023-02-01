ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Premier League’s biggest fees as Enzo Fernandez breaks Jack Grealish record

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Chelsea have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8million.

The 22-year-old Argentina star has become the Premier League’s most expensive player after arriving at Stamford Bridge late on deadline day.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the big-money signings which have gone before.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Manchester City, £100m, August 2021)

The Premier League champions opted to strengthen their squad further with the acquisition of the Villa forward, who helped them retain their title but has so far not lived up to his price tag.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea, £97.5m, August 2021)

Just a week after City smashed through the nine-figure mark for a transfer fee Chelsea brought their former striker back to the club in a similarly huge deal.

The Belgium international was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for Thomas Tuchel’s side but his first season was a major disappointment. Tuchel was sacked earlier this season and Lukaku is back at Inter on loan.

Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United , £89m, August 2016)

Another reunion with a former club which did not go to plan. Pogba’s reputation as one of the finest midfielders in Europe was not enhanced during his time at Old Trafford as too often he was on the periphery.

The France international returned to Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Antony (Ajax to Manchester United, £80.6m, August 2022)

The Brazil forward has shown flashes of brilliance since arriving last summer but so far he has failed to live up to his price tag at Old Trafford.

A season interrupted by the World Cup may offer some explanation, but more will be expected of the 22-year-old.

Harry Maguire (Leicester to Manchester United, £80m, August 2019)

United’s acquisition of a Premier League-winning centre-back provided some much-needed strength in defence.

However, it has not all been plain sailing for the England international, who came under intense scrutiny last season and has been on the bench for much of this campaign.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United, £75m, July 2017)

United paid big money for Lukaku on the back of a career-best season at Goodison Park and while a return of 42 goals in 96 appearances was a reasonable return it was below what was expected and after a bright start – more than a quarter of his goals came in his first two months – he tailed off badly.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool, £75m, January 2018)

A bungled transfer attempt resulted in Liverpool having to wait six months and pay an additional £10m but even the higher fee does not come close to the value he has given the side.

The Holland captain turned a good defence into an excellent one, despite recent troubles, and he is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m, July 2021)

The 22-year-old’s return to Manchester (albeit to the red half) has been far from smooth. He was not helped by a change of manager, an under-performing team and inability to hold down a regular position in his first season, but new boss Erik ten Hag also seems unconvinced.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal, £72m, August 2019)

he Ivory Coast winger, then 24, joined the Gunners for a club-record fee, eclipsing the £55m spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018. He made 111 appearances for the north London club, scoring 27 goals and winning the FA Cup in 2020, before departing to join Nice on loan for the 2022-23 season.

:: Fees mentioned are either PA understands or widely reported figures, and all before add-ons.

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat: ‘You know why’

Jurgen Klopp clashed with a reporter after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves and refused to answer the question that was asked.“It’s very difficult to talk to you, if I’m 100 per cent honest, I would prefer not to do that, you know why,” the Reds boss said, before implying that he was unhappy with the journalist’s coverage of the club.“For all the things you wrote, if someone else wants to ask the question I will answer it.”The question was then repeated by another reporter and answered by Klopp.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Everton fans protest against club's board ahead of Arsenal gameJurgen Klopp calls out bad ‘body language’ of Liverpool players in FA Cup defeatKlopp ‘not over the moon’ with Liverpool stars after FA Cup defeat to Brighton
The Independent

Leicester hit back to beat Aston Villa and ease Premier League relegation woes

Leicester eased their Premier League relegation concerns as they twice came from behind to secure a pulsating victory in a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa.Brendan Rodgers’ side were only outside of the bottom three on goal difference before kick-off in a Midlands derby that ended 4-2 in favour of the Foxes.An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar, on his Leicester debut, twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead – but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.Tete, also making his Leicester bow, put the visitors in front at the break before substitute Dennis Praet...
The Independent

Man United boss Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card: ‘I see two teams fighting’

Erik ten Hag hit out at the inconsistent implementation of VAR after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed but only Casemiro was sent off for “crossing the line”.Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review images of the Brazil international grabbing Will Hughes by the throat in the second half.But Ten Hag said Palace players should have also been punished for their role in the melee, which saw United finish the game with 10 men.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Declan Rice will blow Enzo Fernandez fee ‘out of the water’ if he leaves West Ham, David Moyes says

David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will blow the British transfer record “out of the water” if he ever leaves West Ham.The 24-year-old turned in a superb individual display as the Hammers fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at in-form Newcastle.Chelsea this week set a new mark of £106.8million in bringing in World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, but Moyes believes the much-admired Rice would go for more than that.Hammers boss Moyes said: “I don’t know if I need to say the words, I think you can say the words if you watched it the way I...
The Independent

Felipe vows to bring confrontational style to Nottingham Forest

New Nottingham Forest signing Felipe has vowed to greet the Premier League with the aggressive style that brought him notoriety at former club Atletico Madrid.The 33-year-old Brazilian joined the Forest recruitment drive on deadline day, signing from the Spanish side on an 18-month deal, and could make his debut against Leeds on Sunday.Felipe is renowned for his competitiveness and made himself known to English fans in recent years when he received red cards in the Champions League against Manchester City for kicking Phil Foden and Liverpool after a bad tackle on Sadio Mane.While the veteran will want to stay on...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers hails Tete as Leicester signing makes immediate impact

Brendan Rodgers hailed the immediate impact of Tete after the winger marked his Leicester debut with a goal in a thrilling Premier League win at Aston Villa.The Foxes kicked off at Villa Park with only goal difference keeping them outside of the relegation zone but Shakhtar Donetsk loanee Tete shone in a 4-2 victory which saw Leicester twice battle back from behind.An Ollie Watkins strike and an own goal from Harry Souttar – also on his debut – twice had Unai Emery’s Villa ahead, but they were pegged back by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho.Tete put the visitors in front...
The Independent

Casemiro red card takes shine off Manchester United win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United were made to sweat for their 13th successive home win after star midfielder Casemiro’s red card for violent conduct sparked a frenzied conclusion against Crystal Palace.Fresh from sealing their place in the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag’s side looked set to make light work of Patrick Vieira’s Eagles in a rare Saturday afternoon kick-off.Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a close-range Marcus Rashford goal had in-form United cruising to victory, only for Casemiro’s sending-off to make for an uncomfortable ending at Old Trafford.Jeffrey Schlupp, whose shove on Antony led to the melee in which the Brazil...
The Independent

Nathan Jones under fire from his own fans as Brentford humble Southampton

Southampton fans turned on Nathan Jones after seeing their side slump to another limp defeat, 3-0 at Brentford.Saints could have climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a victory at the Gtech Stadium, but instead goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned them to an eighth loss in their last nine matches.The away supporters have evidently run out of patience with manager Jones, greeting one substitution with a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.When Jensen headed the third with 10 minutes left, the mood worsened with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ and...
The Independent

Erling Haaland’s desire to reach new heights impresses Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has impressed him not only with his goals but his constant desire to improve.Haaland has made a stunning impact at Manchester City, scoring 31 goals in just 27 appearances in all competitions since joining the club last summer.It is a remarkable statistic but the 22-year-old, who also boasted prolific records at past clubs RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, does not yet see himself as the finished article.City manager Guardiola said: “I think one of the attributes that has surprised me the most about Erling is the feeling of how he is aware that he can...
The Independent

Scotland snatch win over England to spoil Steve Borthwick’s debut in charge

Duhan van der Merwe ensured Steve Borthwick’s England reign was launched with an agonising defeat after the Scotland wing crossed twice in a Calcutta Cup classic at Twickenham.Van der Merwe plundered his decisive second try in the 74th minute as Scotland came from behind to record a 29-23 victory in their Guinness Six Nations opener.The marauding Lions wing had already brought Twickenham to its feet with a stunning first-half score that began in his own half and saw five would-be tacklers beaten by his speed, strength and footwork.Duhan loves Twickenham.#AsOne | @SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/aVD4rPtnri— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 4, 2023While a...
The Independent

Roberto De Zerbi responds to Moises Caicedo reaction from Brighton fans

Roberto De Zerbi was pleased the Brighton fans embraced Moises Caicedo in spite of the midfielder’s failed attempt to join Arsenal during the January transfer window.Caicedo started on the bench in the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, his first match since expressing his desire to leave the club in an open letter posted on social media.He had been given time off until the closure of the transfer window and received a warm reception from the home support when he came on for Billy Gilmour in the 57th minute at the Amex Stadium.De Zerbi said: “For Moises I’m really happy to the...
The Independent

Liverpool’s misery plunges to new depths with Wolves thrashing

Liverpool suffered a Molineux nightmare as Jurgen Klopp’s side were outclassed by Wolves.Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed a stunning 3-0 win for the hosts as the shambolic Reds continued to sink.Liverpool are floundering in 10th after a third straight Premier League away defeat and – aside from a spell after the break – were embarrassed by fired-up Wolves.Next up they welcome a reinvigorated Everton before a trip to Newcastle serves as a stark reminder of the change in fortunes at Anfield and St James’ Park.With the Reds already out of title contention,...
The Independent

Kaoru Mitoma leaves it late again as Brighton beat Bournemouth

Kaoru Mitoma headed home an 87th-minute winner to earn Brighton a 1-0 victory over struggling Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.The Japan international, whose goal in stoppage time helped the Seagulls knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup last week, nodded past goalkeeper Neto to send his side into sixth place.Both sides threatened throughout a pacey first half, the Cherries somehow surviving an onslaught that saw Deniz Undav denied three times within a matter of seconds.Bournemouth put pressure on the hosts after the restart but failed to find the finishing touch as Brighton looked close to a breakthrough.That finally came...
The Independent

Rangers made to work by Ross County but Michael Beale run continues

Michael Beale’s Rangers bandwagon continued rolling but not without some fortune amid a second-half fright from Ross County at Ibrox.Malky Mackay’s side had proved resolute in defence before early substitute Malik Tillman put the Light Blues in front with a header in first-half added time – but the visitors stuck to their task after the break and striker Jordan White levelled in the 65th minute with a header.However, left-back Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick in the 75th minute restored the Gers’ lead for a nervy 2-1 victory, leaving the Staggies still looking for their first win over the Govan club.Beale is...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card: ‘Several players crossed the line’

Erik ten Hag hit out at the inconsistent implementation of VAR after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed but only Casemiro was sent off for “crossing the line”.Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put the Red Devils on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions that they wrapped up after a nervy last 20 minutes.Jeffrey Schlupp shoved Antony off the pitch, sparking a fight involving both sets of players which ended with Casemiro receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the...
The Independent

Cameron Norrie praises ‘fired up’ Great Britain for Davis Cup win in Colombia

Cameron Norrie has paid tribute to a “fired up” Great Britain team after their victory in Colombia secured them a place in this year’s Davis Cup Finals.The world number 11 won a tense encounter against Nicolas Mejia in Bogota 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to hand Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead.His success came after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski defeated Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles earlier in the day to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the tie.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧@cam_norrie defeats Mejia 6-4 6-4 to seal Great Britain’s place in the Davis Cup Finals!#DavisCup | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/raXMuheOUd—...
The Independent

Famous faces share childhood photographs to back early-years campaign

Famous faces have taken a trip down memory lane by sharing childhood photographs to help back a royal early-years campaign.It is part of the Shaping Us campaign led by the Princess of Wales, to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.Kate sent a call out for people to talk about their early childhoods and “how they’ve shaped your lives”.They could also share a photograph that may “help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too”, she added.Current and former England football captains including Harry Kane, Leah Williamson...
