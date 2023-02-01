ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Overdoses and overdose deaths up in Maine, report finds

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New numbers show overdoses and overdose deaths are up statewide over the last year, almost all of them from deadly doses of fentanyl. According to a new report from the Maine Attorney General's Office, there were more than 10,000 overdoses in Maine in 2022, with 716 of them fatal.
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
Warming centers open across Maine as temperatures drop below zero

AUBURN (WGME) -- There are more than 160 warming centers open across Maine as temperatures plunge below zero Friday night. In Auburn, a warming shelter is open on Valerie Circle at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development Center. While some warming centers are only available during the day, city...
Maine moose population hurt by expanding range of winter ticks

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hunters shot fewer moose in Maine last year than any season on record. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Maine’s moose population is stable. The rapid expanse of winter ticks, due to climate change, is cutting into the number of moose in some areas.
Maine hockey legend celebrates 800th win

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Legendary Maine high school hockey coach Norm Gagne achieved quite a milestone Thursday night, scoring career win number 800 as Edward Little topped South Portland 5-3. This is Gagne's 49th season on the bench, and he's still going strong. The numbers are amazing besides the 800 wins, with 19 state title appearances and seven state championships.
CMP adding more coverage at service centers due to brutal cold

Central Maine Power says it's adding additional coverage at service centers over the weekend with the expectation that electric use is going to skyrocket due to the extremely cold temperatures. On Friday, temperatures will start out in the single digits, and fall all through the day. Wind chills will also...
Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather

The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine

CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
Staying safe in the deep freeze: Watch out for frostbite

Temperatures will plummet on Friday. Temps will be well below zero by Friday night. Most communities are looking at -10 to -20 degrees. Wind chills will approach -40 at the coast to -60 in the Maine mountains. These temperatures aren't just uncomfortable, they are unsafe, especially if you have to...
