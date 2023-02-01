Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
LVHN Cuts Ribbon to Open New Center for Healthcare Education in Center Valley
Featured Image: Cynthia Cappel (left holding scissors) and Robert Barraco, MD (right holding scissors), join LVHN colleagues and invited guests in cutting the ribbon for the health network’s new Center for Healthcare Education in Center Valley. Lehigh Valley, Pa. (Feb. 3, 2023) – Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) today...
thevalleyledger.com
Foundations Community Partnership provides $12,500 grant to Valley Youth House
BETHLEHEM, PA (2/2/2023) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Foundations Community Partnership has provided the organization with a generous grant of $12,500. The funding, provided by Foundations Community Partnership, will help to strengthen Valley Youth House’s continuum of services in Bucks County, including the Synergy Project, Transitional Housing and Rapid Re-housing. These programs are vital in addressing behavioral health and wellness needs for high-risk youth.
thevalleyledger.com
KidsPeace, Lehigh County Partner on Free Walk-In Mental Health Assessments Program for County Residents
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA (February 2, 2023) – KidsPeace and Lehigh County have announced a new partnership to expand and enhance a key tool for families facing a mental health challenge or crisis. The partnership will support KidsPeace’s offering of free walk-in mental health assessments at its Lehigh County clinics on...
