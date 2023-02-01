ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Foundations Community Partnership provides $12,500 grant to Valley Youth House

BETHLEHEM, PA (2/2/2023) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Foundations Community Partnership has provided the organization with a generous grant of $12,500. The funding, provided by Foundations Community Partnership, will help to strengthen Valley Youth House’s continuum of services in Bucks County, including the Synergy Project, Transitional Housing and Rapid Re-housing. These programs are vital in addressing behavioral health and wellness needs for high-risk youth.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

