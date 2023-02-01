ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Inside Nova

Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall

February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.

UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WHSV

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home

A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4 rescued from DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
WASHINGTON, DC

