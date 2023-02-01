Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
NBC Washington
Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall
February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
Student found unresponsive in bathroom after apparent drug overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a student was unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School as the result of a drug overdose Tuesday morning. The Arlington County Police Department said officers and other emergency workers went to the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 9:30 […]
Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.
UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old, 9-month old son missing from Fairfax County considered endangered
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son are missing from Fairfax County, and police are asking for the public's help locating them. Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, was last seen on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr in Falls Church.
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WHSV
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
fox5dc.com
Cars caught on camera 'drifting' in downtown Silver Spring intersection
Cell phone video from this weekend shows cars doing donuts in the middle of a popular intersection in downtown Silver Spring. The rise in crime in the area has residents on edge. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to people in downtown Silver Spring about the incident.
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
fox5dc.com
4 rescued from DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Keimone Black, 29, of Youngstown.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
