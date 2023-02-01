MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) will begin accepting applications for its Spring Capital Grant cycle later this month. The foundation says Capital Grant funding is awarded to select organizations that work to advance the health and wellness of Marquette County’s West End Community. Grants in previous cycles have been awarded towards building playgrounds, providing AED units to first responders, building doors compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and more.

