UPMATTERS
West End Health Foundation to begin accepting Spring grant applications
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) will begin accepting applications for its Spring Capital Grant cycle later this month. The foundation says Capital Grant funding is awarded to select organizations that work to advance the health and wellness of Marquette County’s West End Community. Grants in previous cycles have been awarded towards building playgrounds, providing AED units to first responders, building doors compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and more.
UPMATTERS
Dial Help shares resources for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Staff from Dial Help‘s Victim Services Department have shared information and resources as part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) in February. The organization says the information is being shared in hopes of helping the community better understand the topic. “Teens may not...
UPMATTERS
NMU Trustees approve Memorandum of Understanding with employee union, 2023 committee appointments
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University (NMU) Board of Trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the university and its Technical, Office, and Professional (TOP) union, UAW Local 1950, at a special meeting held this week, according to a release from NMU. The memorandum was created...
UPMATTERS
Gov. Whitmer appoints Upper Peninsula residents to NMU Board of Trustees, Natural Resources Commission
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments of members to ten boards and commissions across Michigan this week. In total, 21 people were appointed to the following institutions:. Central Michigan University Board of Trustees. Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents. Ferris State University Board of Trustees.
UPMATTERS
Kingsford tops Negaunee in ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The rink was pink Thursday night for the Kingsford Hockey game against Negaunee. Not only was hockey being played between the Flivvers and Miners but there was a fundraising effort held to raise proceeds to support the cancer program at the Marshfield Medical Center- Dickinson in relationship with the Dickinson Hospitals Foundation.
UPMATTERS
NMU Suffers a Slim 46-43 Loss to the Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (12-9, 7-5) battled it out against the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals (12-9, 7-4), falling by a slim 46-43 margin at the Berry Events Center on Thursday. Mackenzie Holzwart led the team with 10 points and three assists,...
UPMATTERS
Strong 3rd period lifts LSSU over NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team dropped game one of the Cappo Cup final by a score of 4-2 after Lake State scored three straight goals in the third period. The Wildcats fall to 12-15-0 overall and 8-11-0 against CCHA opponents, and the Lakers improve to 6-21-2 overall, and 5-15-1 against CCHA opponents.
UPMATTERS
Wildcats pull away in win over SVSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU men’s basketball team returned to its winning ways on Thursday in the Berry Events Center, defeating the Cardinals of Saginaw Valley State 81-64. Max Weisbrod, Dylan Kuehl, Max Bjorklund, and Jackson Dudek all reached double figures and combined for 67 of NMU’s 81. Weisbrod scored 20 to lead the way. Kuehl had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double while Bjorklund added 17 and Dudek another dozen. Freddie McIntosh led all scorers with 26 points for SVSU.
