FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Falls Church News-Press
Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye
“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One Loudoun
The popular restaurant is ready to open its door to the public at its newest location. Ted Bulletin has multiple locations throughout DC and is now ready to serve the One Loudoun community. To hype up and prepare for the big day, the restaurant has scheduled a few preview events.
Driver crashed through fence, became trapped in car in Fairfax
A driver became trapped in their car on Thursday morning when they drove through a fence in a neighborhood in Fairfax.
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
tysonstoday.com
Tysons Top Doctors and Top Dentists
Find Communicative, Compassionate Doctors and Quality, Top-Notch Dental Care in the Community of Tysons with this cream of the crop selection of area Doctors and Dentists. Choose to follow your favorites on social media to get live updates of their practices. Dr. Dennis Faludi. Aesthetic Medical Center. SPECIALTIES. Cosmetic And...
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
Virginia man charged with inappropriately touching children at pool in Loudoun County
A Virginia man was arrested and charged after being reported for touching children inappropriately at a pool in Loudoun County. He faces four counts of assault.
ffxnow.com
FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated
A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?
By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
Inside Nova
Data center legislation faltering
Three bills to regulate Virginia’s burgeoning data center industry have faltered in the General Assembly. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax County, filed several bills this year to strengthen regulations and study the industry. Three of the duo’s bills would specifically block the controversial...
mocoshow.com
Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
OnlyInYourState
Virginia Has A Wine-Themed Trolley Tour That Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime
Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!
allamericanatlas.com
31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia
This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
theburn.com
The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg
Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland
POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
