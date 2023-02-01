Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO