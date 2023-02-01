ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Falls Church News-Press

Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye

“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
FALLS CHURCH, VA
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
tysonstoday.com

Tysons Top Doctors and Top Dentists

Find Communicative, Compassionate Doctors and Quality, Top-Notch Dental Care in the Community of Tysons with this cream of the crop selection of area Doctors and Dentists. Choose to follow your favorites on social media to get live updates of their practices. Dr. Dennis Faludi. Aesthetic Medical Center. SPECIALTIES. Cosmetic And...
TYSONS, VA
poolesvillepulse.org

“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues

White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
POOLESVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated

A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?

By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
blueridgeleader.com

Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School

You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Data center legislation faltering

Three bills to regulate Virginia’s burgeoning data center industry have faltered in the General Assembly. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William County, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax County, filed several bills this year to strengthen regulations and study the industry. Three of the duo’s bills would specifically block the controversial...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD
OnlyInYourState

Virginia Has A Wine-Themed Trolley Tour That Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime

Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
allamericanatlas.com

31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia

This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
WINCHESTER, VA
theburn.com

The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg

Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland. Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday. After arriving at...
POTOMAC, MD

