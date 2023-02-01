Read full article on original website
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
click orlando
Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive. According to the crash report, the man was driving a...
click orlando
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
click orlando
Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
click orlando
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.
click orlando
Man in custody after carjacking outside of smoke shop in Deltona, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted by deputies after a January carjacking outside of a Deltona smoke shop is now in custody, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Ocasio and Tristan Daniels, 19, stole a vehicle from the High Spirits Smoke Shop at 712...
click orlando
Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash
MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials. Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.
click orlando
New video shows crashed plane on country club golf course in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane carrying two people crashed at a golf course in Port Orange on Thursday after it stalled, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu — crashed onto the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
Polk County middle school student killed by pickup truck while waiting for bus
A 13-year-old Polk County middle school student was killed Friday while waiting for his school bus, according to authorities.
WESH
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-520 at SR-528
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on SR-520 at SR-528. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. FHP was on the scene for hours investigating the crash. We've reached out to them for more information.
Rollover crash of semi hauling milk shuts down parts of major roadway in Seminole County
Three lanes of eastbound Semoran Boulevard were closed while crews worked to unload 1,000 crates of milk from the overturned trailer.
click orlando
‘A slow trudge:’ Seminole County continues recovery after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Cleaning up is only the start of what will be a long recovery effort in Seminole County following Hurricane Ian. As you drive through neighborhoods in Geneva, you can see a drastic difference from four months ago when water covered the road near Lake Harney, but the damage is done.
click orlando
Colombian man riding bicycle killed in crash that closed exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning on Walt Disney World property that forced the temporary closure of an exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and...
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
