Orange County, FL

Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive. According to the crash report, the man was driving a...
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
Pedestrian killed in Brevard County crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police in Melbourne are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV on Friday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Sarno Road for a car crash involving a 2019 Chevy Equinox and a pedestrian on Friday. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from the injuries.
Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing DeLand road, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while crossing a road in DeLand, police said. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. after a vehicle traveling southbound on North Woodland Boulevard struck a woman crossing the road near East Stetson Street.
Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash

MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials. Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-520 at SR-528

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on SR-520 at SR-528. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. FHP was on the scene for hours investigating the crash. We've reached out to them for more information.
