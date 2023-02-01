Haley prepares to signal presidential run in video, as GOP race starts slowly

- - - In February 2022, Mark Pomerantz was a lead attorney in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of former president Donald Trump and his business practices when he abruptly resigned. He cited frustration over what he saw as the office's flagging commitment to the inquiry. Pomerantz, a renowned former prosecutor and defense lawyer, had been recruited in February 2021 by then-district attorney Cyrus Vance to assist in the long-running investigation. In his resignation letter, Pomerantz asserted that the new DA, Alvin Bragg, had "suspended indefinitely" the investigation and said that Pomerantz did not want "to become a passive participant in what I believe to be a grave failure of justice."

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO