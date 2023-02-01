Read full article on original website
Rose-Tinged Valentine's Day Cake Recipe
The way to most people's hearts is through their stomachs. Some people spend Valentine's Day at a fancy restaurant with a five-star meal, while others do something at home, but one thing is for sure — food is usually involved. No matter what, there's always an excuse to have an excellent dessert to finish the evening off.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Valentine's Day Brownie Recipe
Whether or not you're in a relationship when Valentine's Day rolls around, one thing's for sure — chocolate is on the menu. Popular brands come out with new products, stores are overflowing with chocolate treats, and your inspiration in the kitchen becomes choco-centric. There's no shortage of themed desserts, but recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality takes it a step further with this chocolate-covered strawberry Valentine's Day brownie recipe.
iheart.com
Krispy Kreme Introduces Heart-Shaped Donuts For Valentine’s Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a lovely way. The donut chain announced the new heart-shaped donuts on its website. In a promo, Krispy Kreme says the donuts are “choco-full” of Hershey’s® chocolate flavor. The four donuts are described below:. HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Caramel...
How To Repurpose Wine Glasses As Valentine's Day Cake Plates
Valentine's Day: love it or hate, it's here to stay. The red and pink everywhere, chocolate and flowers, silly cards, and overpriced prix fixe dinners mean you can't get a regular reservation at your favorite place. But, as many have already realized, Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers. It deserves to be a holiday celebrating all the people you love, and has been getting some much-needed rehabilitation in recent years (via The Daily Aztec). Valentine's Day is perfect for recognizing your warm feelings for friends and family members. It's tailor-made for anyone who likes having a day with themed desserts and decorations but who doesn't feel the need to spend it with just one other person, whether they're romantically involved or not. Having a party takes a lot of the pressure off of the holiday, and makes it more fun for more people.
TikTok Thinks Walmart's 2-Pack Sugar Cookies Spell Recession
Getting food on the table has been more difficult than ever in the last few years, between food shortages and the food inflation crisis. The cost of some essentials has spiked more than others, per NBC Chicago, with eggs increasing in price by 39.8% in 2022, and margarine by 38.3%.
Trader Joe's New Products Of 2023 Tested And Ranked
It is hard not to love Trader Joe's. Part of what makes the grocery chain so alluring is its eclectic array of foods that span cultures and taste buds. This was by design. Trader Joe's was founded by Joe Coulombe in 1967 in California. He had the idea to attract shoppers who had developed a taste that was outside the American grocery store standard at the time (via CNN).
What, Exactly, Is A Fast Food Karen?
By now, the internet is home to several shocking videos of people referred to as "Karens," who display their demanding behavior so boldly that it's bound to make you laugh in most cases. The disappointing behavior in question can include belting opera-style notes outside of a bus, slapping the door in attempt to be let in, or even threatening to call the police on a pro skateboarder who was giving away gear to kids at a skate park. Despite the fact that Karens seem to be living in a completely separate reality from the rest of us, they've been around and well documented for a number of years. BBC detailed the history of the Karen meme, which has been around since the 2010s and is rooted in privileged women overreacting to "fictitious infringements."
The Six-Year-Old Kid That Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub
If you're a parent, you know how often your kids ask to play on your phone. Whether playing games, watching videos on YouTube, or learning with one of the many learning apps available, typically you're not worried about them doing any online shopping. According to NPR, kids make more impulsive (and sometimes, hard to believe) purchases than you'd think! A couple examples of kids making unexpected purchases without parental consent would be an 11-year-old purchasing a $1,000 bar exam review app, a 14-month-old purchasing a vintage car (luckily it was only $225 because it needed a bit of fixing up), and even one five-year-old spending $2,570 on in-app purchases while playing on their iPad, obtaining items such as virtual food and in-game currency. Is boarding school still an option?
Hamburger Helper Once Released Trap Music And People Loved It
Helper, formerly known as Hamburger Helper, is a line of dried, packaged meal boxes introduced by General Mills in 1971 as an easy way for customers to prepare their already purchased meat, per Yahoo! Finance. The manufacturer's idea was to help make feeding a family of five more achievable, even with limited time and resources. After developing a successful one-pot formula — Betty Crocker released a similar iteration of dinner mixes in 1967, but they didn't perform well because the meat and noodles required separate pans for browning — Hamburger Helper found its market.
Reddit Is Slamming Aldi's Mini Empanadas
Empanadas are one of the many different cultural varieties of a pastry or turnover stuffed with savory or sweet fillings that can include meat, seafood, cheeses, veggies, and fruits (per The Original Empanada Factory). Like a lot of other foods out there, its exact origins are uncertain, but some trace it to a northwestern region of Spain called Galicia (via Foodimentary). These tender, flaky pockets of deliciousness are a popular treat in Spain as well as South and Central American countries.
TikTok-Inspired Green Goddess Salad Recipe
Back in the day, people used to have to buy a good old-fashioned cookbook in order to find new and innovative recipes. But these days, there are plenty of other ways to discover a fun new dish, and the TikTok platform is one of them. Recipes on TikTok are known to go viral, and it's always fun to give them a try. For those of us who have tried Green Goddess dressing before, we know that it's incredibly delicious, and its bright green color is so recognizable and worthy of a shot on your social media feed. Better yet, it's great when it make an appearance at a dinner with family or friends.
M&M's Maya Rudolph Super Bowl 2023 Campaign Just Dropped
For those of you who haven't been paying attention, there's been a massive shake-up at M&M's. The anthropomorphic spokescandies have found themselves embroiled in America's culture wars. Mars, which owns M&M's, announced it would make some subtle changes to its characters in order to foster inclusion and feelings of belonging. The changes included giving the female characters — the green and brown M&M's — flats and kitten heels instead of their high heels and stilettos, respectively. The company also added a new purple M&M, designed to represent "acceptance and inclusivity," according to a statement. These changes ended up being a polarizing event, especially in right-leaning media circles, which accused the candy company of being "woke" in an effort to be equitable, according to The New York Times.
