Valentine's Day: love it or hate, it's here to stay. The red and pink everywhere, chocolate and flowers, silly cards, and overpriced prix fixe dinners mean you can't get a regular reservation at your favorite place. But, as many have already realized, Valentine's Day isn't just for lovers. It deserves to be a holiday celebrating all the people you love, and has been getting some much-needed rehabilitation in recent years (via The Daily Aztec). Valentine's Day is perfect for recognizing your warm feelings for friends and family members. It's tailor-made for anyone who likes having a day with themed desserts and decorations but who doesn't feel the need to spend it with just one other person, whether they're romantically involved or not. Having a party takes a lot of the pressure off of the holiday, and makes it more fun for more people.

1 DAY AGO