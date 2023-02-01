ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

fox9.com

Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station

(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
CASS LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

FOSSTON, MN

