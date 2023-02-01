Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Woman Takes Cab As Driver Uses Restroom in Fosston, Arrested in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A Cass Lake, Minnesota woman is arrested after being accused of stealing a cab. Police say 34-year-old Mardee Jones was getting a ride in a Doyle Taxi Cab last night from Essentia in Fargo to Cass Lake. When the driver stopped at a Fosston gas...
fox9.com
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
valleynewslive.com
Passenger steals taxi cab from driver at gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Fosston Police Department says it responded to a report of a stolen Doyle’s Taxi Cab at Lepier’s East gas station just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Police say the driver told them he had gone inside the gas station...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Comments / 0