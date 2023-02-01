Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
With study voted down, Huna Totem can continue working on cruise ship dock
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The proposed ordinance to spend $300,000 on the Cruise Ship dock lot, now owned by Huna Totem Corporation was voted down earlier this week. On Monday, Jan. 30th, the city assembly voted against the proposed ordinance that would have the city help plan out a cruise ship dock on a sub port now owned by the Huna Totem Corporation.
ktoo.org
SEARHC acquires Juneau Youth Services and Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology
Southeast Alaska’s Native-run health consortium is acquiring two Juneau care providers. Juneau Youth Services and Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology will join the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC. The addition of Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology will expand SEARHC’s women’s health care significantly in Juneau. Previously its only board-certified...
ktoo.org
Juneau leaders begin talks over $4.7 million school district deficit
Juneau School District leaders are gearing up for major budget decisions over the next two years as enrollment declines and major funding sources expire. At a public budget forum Thursday, Administrative Services Director Cassee Olin said the district is facing a $4.7 million deficit next fiscal year. The $30 increase...
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back
I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
ktoo.org
Douglas Island second crossing faces opposition to proposed routes through Mendenhall Wetlands
Juneau’s Mendenhall Wetlands make up the third largest tidal salt marsh area in Southeast Alaska. The wetlands are considered key habitat for hundreds of species of shorebirds and migratory waterfowl, and an essential spawning ground for salmon and other fish. “It’s an extraordinarily important piece of habitat that we...
kfsk.org
Petersburg sees increase in fentanyl-laced pills
Southeast Alaska has seen an uptick in fentanyl-laced pills. Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid fifty to a hundred times stronger than morphine. In Petersburg and other Southeast communities, law enforcement has found fentanyl most often in counterfeit blue pills which are designed to look like the prescription opioid oxycontin.
ktoo.org
Juneau’s Firefighter of the Year on the rewards of community service
Ella Piatt was recently named Firefighter of the Year by Capital City Fire Rescue. She sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to talk about how she initially became involved in this often dangerous, always meaningful work and even gave some words of wisdom for future firefighters. This interview has...
ktoo.org
Thursday, Feb 2: Culture Rich Conversations with the NAACP
February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year!
kinyradio.com
Update: Juneau Police Department still investigating Fred Meyers, but no longer believes there's a threat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 1st, at about 2:27 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. Update: 02/02/2023: 1:12 PM. JPD has released more information surrounding the investigation. A 70-year old...
Juneau, February 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Juneau. The Lathrop High School basketball team will have a game with Juneau-Douglas High School on February 02, 2023, 18:15:00. The Juneau-Douglas High School basketball team will have a game with Thunder Mountain High School on February 02, 2023, 20:15:00.
Comments / 0