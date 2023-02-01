ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With study voted down, Huna Totem can continue working on cruise ship dock

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The proposed ordinance to spend $300,000 on the Cruise Ship dock lot, now owned by Huna Totem Corporation was voted down earlier this week. On Monday, Jan. 30th, the city assembly voted against the proposed ordinance that would have the city help plan out a cruise ship dock on a sub port now owned by the Huna Totem Corporation.
SEARHC acquires Juneau Youth Services and Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology

Southeast Alaska’s Native-run health consortium is acquiring two Juneau care providers. Juneau Youth Services and Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology will join the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC. The addition of Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology will expand SEARHC’s women’s health care significantly in Juneau. Previously its only board-certified...
Juneau leaders begin talks over $4.7 million school district deficit

Juneau School District leaders are gearing up for major budget decisions over the next two years as enrollment declines and major funding sources expire. At a public budget forum Thursday, Administrative Services Director Cassee Olin said the district is facing a $4.7 million deficit next fiscal year. The $30 increase...
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back

I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
Petersburg sees increase in fentanyl-laced pills

Southeast Alaska has seen an uptick in fentanyl-laced pills. Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid fifty to a hundred times stronger than morphine. In Petersburg and other Southeast communities, law enforcement has found fentanyl most often in counterfeit blue pills which are designed to look like the prescription opioid oxycontin.
Juneau’s Firefighter of the Year on the rewards of community service

Ella Piatt was recently named Firefighter of the Year by Capital City Fire Rescue. She sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to talk about how she initially became involved in this often dangerous, always meaningful work and even gave some words of wisdom for future firefighters. This interview has...
Thursday, Feb 2: Culture Rich Conversations with the NAACP

February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year!
