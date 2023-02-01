Read full article on original website
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
SDG&E customers to see Climate Credit on February, March statements
SAN DIEGO — Residential utility ratepayers will receive around $104 in bill credit on their February and March San Diego Gas & Electric statements, it was announced Thursday. This comes after a decision made Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission to advance the timing of two of three...
Gas bills expected to decline in February, SDG&E announces
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers could see a major dip in their gas bills this month after prices for the commodity hit historic highs during December and January.
San Diego restaurant sees natural gas bill soar $6k in one month: They're 'running us out of here'
One family-owned California diner is bearing the brunt of high energy prices and rampant inflation after they saw their natural gas bill spike 400% in one month.
Farmers cancel insurance for 338 homes in Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — More condo owners are coming forward to report Farmers Insurance has not renewed their property insurance due to wildfire risk. Residents in the 338-unit Morada condo complex may now be looking at thousands of dollars in special assessments to get insurance on the secondary market. CBS...
As Natural Gas Prices Plummet, SDG&E Customers to See Bills as Much as Halved
The average San Diego Gas & Electic customer’s bills are likely to be cut significantly — some even halved — in February due to a steep decline in the cost of natural gas, it was announced Tuesday. After reaching historic highs this winter due to what SDG&E...
RV fire spreads to La Mesa gas station, palm trees
Two people were hurt during a motorhome fire that spread to a gas station in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
Bankers Hill man organizes 'payment strike' amid escalating utility bills
As SDG&E bills are escalating around San Diego County, some residents are going on a "payment strike."
1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
Dry, Warmer Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Dry, warmer weather was expected to prevail over San Diego County Saturday, but a low-pressure system moving inland through California on Sunday was predicted to bring cooler and windier conditions as well as some showers. Coastal temperatures Saturday were expected to be around 65 degrees, with overnight lows of 62...
One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad
"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
Tierrasanta condo owners sound off after Farmers Insurance cancels policy
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 condo owners in Tierrasanta are scrambling to find property insurance after Farmers Insurance cancelled their policy because of wildfire risk. Now, the Villa Monterey condominium owner’s association is trying to find insurance on the secondary market, which may come at a cost of $7,000 annually per condo owner.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
20 school districts in San Diego, California
From North County to the South Bay, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in San Diego County.
Weekend morning fire at Midway District strip mall extinguished
A fire in the breezeway between two unoccupied buildings in the Midway District was extinguished Saturday by San Diego Fire- Rescue Department crews.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Point Loma residents startled by low-flying helicopters, loud 'bangs'
Residents say they didn't receive any notice before a series of loud 'bangs' and military helicopters that landed near Liberty Station.
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
