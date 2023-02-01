ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegoville.com

Duck Foot Brewing Replacing Kings & Convicts Tasting Room In San Diego's North County

San Diego's gluten-reduced Duck Foot Brewing is replacing the short lived Kings & Convicts tasting room in San Diego's North County city of Encinitas. Opened at 8920 Kenamar Drive in San Diego's Miramar area in 2015 by New York City transplants Matt DelVecchio and Brett Goldstock, Duck Foot Brewing Company made a name for itself by using an enzyme to reduce the gluten in its beer during the peak of the gluten-free fad. In summer 2018, Duck Foot expanded with the launch of a full-scale brewpub and restaurant in San Diego's East Village but shuttered that location at the end of 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills

Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
SAN DIEGO, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

