Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
Duck Foot Brewing Replacing Kings & Convicts Tasting Room In San Diego's North County
San Diego's gluten-reduced Duck Foot Brewing is replacing the short lived Kings & Convicts tasting room in San Diego's North County city of Encinitas. Opened at 8920 Kenamar Drive in San Diego's Miramar area in 2015 by New York City transplants Matt DelVecchio and Brett Goldstock, Duck Foot Brewing Company made a name for itself by using an enzyme to reduce the gluten in its beer during the peak of the gluten-free fad. In summer 2018, Duck Foot expanded with the launch of a full-scale brewpub and restaurant in San Diego's East Village but shuttered that location at the end of 2021.
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Skateboarder dies after collision with trolley in Mission Hills
A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
RV fire spreads to La Mesa gas station, palm trees
Two people were hurt during a motorhome fire that spread to a gas station in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
Weekend morning fire at Midway District strip mall extinguished
A fire in the breezeway between two unoccupied buildings in the Midway District was extinguished Saturday by San Diego Fire- Rescue Department crews.
Would San Diegans Pay 50 Cents for Downtown Bathrooms? Would Homeless Have to Pay?
It's happened to everyone: You're in the Gaslamp, say, or the East Village and you need to, well, go, but there's no bathroom. If you're a reasonably well-dressed person, you may sneak into a bar or restaurant. But what if you're homeless?. Now, imagine if there were lots of public...
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
San Diego to begin full enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance along beach areas
SAN DIEGO — San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes...
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
