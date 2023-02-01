BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville reopened Tuesday afternoon after being temporarily closed for several hours because of a water line break, according to its Facebook page.

The location made the announcement of the closured on its social media at 12:19 p.m. It later announced it would reopen at 5 p.m.

"We will be reopening our doors at 5pm tonight. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused and we want to thank you for your patience and wish you good luck," the casino shared on Facebook. "We would also like to thank the City of Boonville Public Works department for identifying and solving the issue quickly."

The post Isle of Capri Casino reopens after water line break closed it for hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS .