ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Isle of Capri Casino reopens after water line break closed it for hours

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2kTk_0kY7O0JK00

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville reopened Tuesday afternoon after being temporarily closed for several hours because of a water line break, according to its Facebook page.

The location made the announcement of the closured on its social media at 12:19 p.m. It later announced it would reopen at 5 p.m.

"We will be reopening our doors at 5pm tonight. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused and we want to thank you for your patience and wish you good luck," the casino shared on Facebook. "We would also like to thank the City of Boonville Public Works department for identifying and solving the issue quickly."

The post Isle of Capri Casino reopens after water line break closed it for hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of West Ash Street in Columbia to close Thursday for tree removal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia announced in a press release Wednesday that a section of West Ash Street will be closed Thursday. Columbia Tree Work will be removing a tree from a residence in the 300 block of West Ash Street. The sidewalk and both driving lanes will be closed 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The post Part of West Ash Street in Columbia to close Thursday for tree removal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon

An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested in relation to January Jefferson City robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Police did not give a name or description for the man. He was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Thursday after The post Man arrested in relation to January Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Hallsville animal rescue destroyed by fire sets Saturday clean-up day

Boone County firefighters say electrical issues caused Sunday morning’s horrific kennel fire near Hallsville, a fire that killed 26 dogs. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that electrical malfunction inside the building caused the fire. He says damage to the Little Rays of Sunshine animal rescue southeast of Hallsville is about $30,000.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged with arson after two mobile homes burned down Thursday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man has been charged with arson in relation to a Thursday night fire that burned down two mobile homes just outside of Columbia. Marshall Crews Jr., 58, has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond, according to Boone County Sheriff The post Man charged with arson after two mobile homes burned down Thursday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to receive $1.4 million to improve roads, curb traffic fatalities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia will be getting some financial help from the federal government to improve its roads and hopefully reduce traffic deaths. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced in a Wednesday press release that $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program would be The post Columbia to receive $1.4 million to improve roads, curb traffic fatalities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Fire Department's new arson dog to display skills today

The newest member of the Columbia Fire Department will be showing off some skills later today. The Department has received a new accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, named Tony. Battalion Chief Jim Pasley will do a demonstration of Tony’s abilities at the Columbia Fire Department Administration Building at 201...
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri

Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police release name of man arrested after barricading in Columbia house

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) UPDATE AT 6:55 PM: Columbia Police said 58-year-old James Scott Duncan is the man arrested in connection to this incident. COURTESY: Columbia Police DepartmentJames Scott Duncan, 58 ORIGINAL ARTICLE: A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia The post Police release name of man arrested after barricading in Columbia house appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy