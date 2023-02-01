ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Files show past discipline against officers in Tyre Nichols case

By David Royer, Melissa Moon
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Personnel files for the five Memphis police officers fired in the Tyre Nichols case show past disciplinary complaints.

MPD requests five fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified

The files were released by the city Tuesday evening. Here is a summary of what they show:

Demetrius Haley

June 17, 2021
Accused of excessive/unnecessary force following a February 21 arrest where Haley used force to put handcuffs on a woman. Haley was assisting another officer who was accused of dislocating the woman’s shoulder.
Violation of regulation for not turning in Response to Resistance form. Received written reprimand.

January 31, 2022
Traffic citation
“On August 14, 2021 … Officer Haley lost control as he began to turn eastbound … Officer Haley hit the curb and struck a stop sign with the front grill of the police car … was issued a traffic citation for striking a fixed object.” Haley said he was responding to an officer calling for help when he crashed his vehicle.
This was dismissed.

Desmond Mills

March 21, 2019
Accused of using excessive/unnecessary force during an arrest following a traffic stop that resulted in a wreck. The suspect resisted and was allegedly taken to the ground. This violation was not sustained.
Failed to complete a Response to Resistance form. A written reprimand was issued.
Rough or Careless Handling of Equipment (PDA damaged). Mills said while conducting a traffic stop, he accidentally dropped his PDA, and it was run over by another vehicle A written reprimand was issued.

Emmitt Martin

March 22, 2019
Failure to comply with regulations to wit: Transport Prisoner Search.
According to files, Mills and a partner were assigned to a vehicle on March 10. They transported two suspects in the back of the squad car. An officer on the next shift found a handgun on the vehicle’s rear floor. Mills said he did a pat down of the suspects but was accused of not searching the vehicle. A three-day suspension without pay was ordered.

November 10, 2020
Failure to issue a report after responding to a domestic disturbance call on September 27. He said he did not believe the report was necessary because all persons in the house were intoxicated, and the parties involved requested a report not be taken. He received a one-day suspension without pay.

Justin Smith

April 14, 2021
Issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control after a wreck on January 24. The officer and another person were injured, and three vehicles were damaged. A two-day suspension without pay was ordered.

Tadarrius Bean

No prior incidents in his file

