HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Police have taken one into custody after a shooting at a home in Hood River, a town about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles. Hood River police officers responded to a house on Viento Lane where they met a man who said his son, 42-year-old Simeon Hill, was a combat veteran with access to multiple firearms. The man said Hill had fired a gun in their house. As officers were speaking to the father, they heard multiple gunshots from the home being fired over the heads of officers in the direction of nearby businesses.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO