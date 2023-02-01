Read full article on original website
New Multnomah Co. program aims to move unhoused into apartments
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Multnomah County program aims to move hundreds of people living in tents into apartments. Housing Multnomah Now is modeled after a similar program in Seattle. It’ll use $14 million over a 12-month period to target a specific area, starting with the central city. That will include downtown Portland, Old Town and portions of the central east side.
Portland Business Alliance poll: Homelessness and crime remain among biggest issues
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Business Alliance released the results of a recent poll Thursday revealing reduced rates of voter pessimism, but a consistent worry about homelessness, crime and trust in the government. PBA conducts a poll every year to track the changes over time and understand the concerns...
Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association says their memorial to fallen police officers in Tom McCall Waterfront Park was vandalized. The association’s president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, says the damage was discovered on Wednesday. The vandalism happened sometime on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 31. Individual plaques of fallen officers were damaged with the pictures ripped off and the names scratched out.
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Hundreds of Portland city workers on strike for better pay
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
Man found injured after being shot, knife fight in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.
Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center planning to close birth center next month
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Many in East County are devastated after learning Legacy’s Mt. Hood Medical Center birth center is slated to close next month. Including Jessica O’Brien, whose two children were born at the birth center. During 2021′s historic ice storm, O’Brien was going into labor with her son Korben.
3 break-ins in 3 weeks: SE Portland comic book shop loses thousands to thieves
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a comic book store in southeast Portland is frustrated after the third break-in in three weeks. John Thomas has owned Disk Heroes for 10 years, selling vintage comic books and an extensive variety of ‘Magic the Gathering’ cards, but the last three weeks have been the most difficult.
Standoff with shooter in Hood River ends with arrest
HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Police have taken one into custody after a shooting at a home in Hood River, a town about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles. Hood River police officers responded to a house on Viento Lane where they met a man who said his son, 42-year-old Simeon Hill, was a combat veteran with access to multiple firearms. The man said Hill had fired a gun in their house. As officers were speaking to the father, they heard multiple gunshots from the home being fired over the heads of officers in the direction of nearby businesses.
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
Narcan donated to Washougal School District by nonprofit
WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) – As the number of overdose deaths among young people rise, nonprofit HarborPath is working to make Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, accessible to those who might need it. That includes recently donating the life-saving drug to Washougal School District. “We’ve had many conversations with our...
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
Gresham family asks for public’s help finding 22-year-old missing for 2 months
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - More than two months after she went missing in Southeast Portland, 22-year-old Kristin Smith’s family is holding onto hope she’ll be found. “It’s quite like a piece of you is missing that’s really the only way you can describe it,” Hailey Smith, Kristin’s sister, said.
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
Gabi Moultrie making a name for herself on basketball court at Wilsonville HS
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - While her big sister is a teenage superstar professional soccer player for the Portland Thorns, Gabi Moultrie is starring in her own role on the basketball court at Wilsonville High School. With a name like Moultrie, you have to be good. “Obviously with Olivia, she’s put...
Marion County Grand Jury finds 5 Salem officers justified in deadly use of force
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Marion County Grand Jury has unanimously found five Salem Police Department officers justified in their use of deadly force in a January shooting, Marion County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Officers first responded at about 9 a.m. Jan. 23 to the parking lot...
On the Go with Ayo at the Portland International Auto Show
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland International Auto show is back at the Oregon Convention Center for its 113th year. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over to get a live preview of what the show has in store. With the largest selection of vehicles in the state, the show...
2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including Seaside woman, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday. Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.
