Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Tips for sciatic nerve pain relief at night
There are several ways a person can help manage sciatic nerve pain at night, including adjusting sleep positions and trying pain relief remedies before bed. Sciatic nerve pain typically starts in the lower back or buttocks and radiates to the back of the thigh and legs or feet. When it occurs at night, it can affect a person’s sleep quality and duration.
Medical News Today
Can ultrasound therapy reduce pain?
Ultrasound works by sending sound waves through the body. Doctors can recommend ultrasound therapy to treat pain. It may work best alongside other treatments. Many people know ultrasound as an imaging tool that allows doctors to see inside the body. It can also be therapeutic, promoting tissue healing and treating...
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Psychic Claims There Are 5 Tell-Tale Signs That Mean a Person Is Claircognizant
Do you ever just KNOW something?
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
‘Ozempic face’: Folks using diabetes drug to lose weight claim it has this weird side effect
Ozempic has had its share of headlines of late because the diabetes medication is being used by many to lose weight. It’s why there is reportedly a shortage of the drug. But, like with just about everything else it seems, it all can’t be good. So, “Ozempic Face”...
Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die
WE would all like to have a crystal ball to see into the future, especially when it comes to our health. Now one simple quiz could shed light on what the next years might hold for you and how long you could live for. Developed by experts at Vitality, the...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
psychologytoday.com
How Well Does Weight-Loss Surgery Work?
More than half of patients had a compete remission of their diabetes after the gold-standard Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB). Laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding is much less likely than RYGB to address diabetes, high-blood pressure, or heart-disease risk factors. The "sleeve" surgical weight-loss procedure brings results comparable to an RYGB. To...
TODAY.com
What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say
The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
Medical News Today
Overactive bladder after hysterectomy
Having a hysterectomy can affect bladder function. For some, this contributes to new or worsened overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms, including frequent urination and strong, sudden urges to urinate. Some also experience urinary incontinence. In a 2019 study involving over 500 people who underwent a vaginal hysterectomy, 13.5% developed new OAB...
Medical News Today
Algorithm suggests altered speech may be early sign of Parkinson’s disease
Researchers built an algorithm to predict Parkinson’s disease from short speech samples. Their model was able to predict 80-90% of Parkinson’s disease cases. They are now developing their algorithm into an app to help identify those at risk of the condition. most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease....
Eating Blueberries Everyday Stimulates Collagen Production, Skincare Experts Say
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that preserves your skin’s elasticity as you age, keeping your complexion firm and wrinkle-free. However, as you grow older your body begins to produce less collagen on its own, so tailoring y...
Medical News Today
Is bile duct cancer curable?
Although bile duct cancer is curable if doctors diagnose it early, the goal for most people with the disease is remission. Healthcare professionals consider a cancer “cured” when no more cancerous cells remain in the body and they do not expect the disease to recur. Remission means that while signs of cancer have significantly decreased, there is still a risk of it returning.
Up and Coming Weekly
Will situps give you a flat stomach?
Situps work the front muscle in the torso called the rectus abdominis and the classic situp has been proven to be ineffective in the reduction of abdominal fat. We are unable to do any spot reduction exercise to make a difference. Situps provide strength in the abdominals but they do not provide overall core stability. Multiplanar exercises along with diet are beneficial for the overall core.
Phys.org
Coffee with milk may have an anti-inflammatory effect
Can something as simple as a cup of coffee with milk have an anti-inflammatory effect in humans? Apparently so, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen. A combination of proteins and antioxidants doubles the anti-inflammatory properties in immune cells. The researchers hope to be able to study the health effects on humans.
Comments / 0