thehofstrachronicle.com
"Next man up mentality" leads Hofstra to win over Stony Brook
Even without leading scorer Aaron Estrada, the Hofstra men’s basketball team remained the dominant force on Long Island and in the CAA with a 79-58 win over Stony Brook on Saturday to establish their longest winning streak of the year at five games. Estrada missed his fourth game of...
thehofstrachronicle.com
Hofstra outduels Towson to move into first place tie in CAA
If you felt tremors on the campus of Hofstra University on Thursday night, they were likely coming from the Mack Sports Complex as the raucous home crowd roared the Hofstra Pride to a 76-72 victory over the Towson University Tigers in a crucial conference bout. Wins don’t come much bigger than this one, as the victory improves the Pride to 9-2 in conference play and propels them into a tie for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Preview: Hofstra looks to take over CAA with win against rival Stony Brook
The Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team is at home this weekend as they take on the Stony Brook University Seawolves at the Mack Sports Complex on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pride is coming off a 76-72 win over the Towson University Tigers on Thursday, during which they trailed by eight points midway through the second half. From that point, the Pride turned it around as Bryce Washington hit a series of clutch three-pointers off the bench that helped seal a win that moved his team into a first-place tie in the conference standings.
thehofstrachronicle.com
Wrestling cruises to win over George Mason
On Feb. 3, Hofstra’s wrestling team earned a big win at home over George Mason University. The Pride won 26-16 in their third dual meet win this season. “I was happy with the effort, the grit and the toughness in a lot of situations,” said head coach Dennis Papadatos, “We’re showing what we’re capable of,”.
