The Hofstra Pride men’s basketball team is at home this weekend as they take on the Stony Brook University Seawolves at the Mack Sports Complex on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pride is coming off a 76-72 win over the Towson University Tigers on Thursday, during which they trailed by eight points midway through the second half. From that point, the Pride turned it around as Bryce Washington hit a series of clutch three-pointers off the bench that helped seal a win that moved his team into a first-place tie in the conference standings.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO