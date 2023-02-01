The announcements from James Gunn and Peter Safran over the new Superman: Legacy movie for 2025 have put a fire under All-Star Superman sales. Superman: Legacy is a new movie to be written by James Gunn is scheduled to be released on the 11th of July, 2025, and will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, the first part of what Gunn has titled the "Gods and Monsters" phase of DCU films. Gunn added: "Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming." But which version? All eyes have turned to All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely and James Gunn tweeted that he was reading it for breakfast the other day, while he is writing the film script. "I'm in the middle of it, I'm having a great time doing it."

