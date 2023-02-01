ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison facility to become new community center

By Zach Hester
 4 days ago

MADISON, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The City of Madison is celebrating a “wall breaking” for an upcoming community center.

The event happened Tuesday at the old Three Springs facility, which will be turned into a community center. The 30,000 square foot facility will have meeting rooms, arts and craft spaces, a multi-use gym, and more!

High school bowling teams head to state tournament

At the event, Mayor Paul Finley highlighted the 30 acres of outdoor space the center will have.

(City of Madison)
(City of Madison)

“You’re going to see a lot of recreational opportunities,” Finley said. “I’m sure everything from basketball, to volleyball, to disc golf. So again, not just indoor, but outdoor.”

“30 acres of property and building that’s going to make a huge impact positively for the city,” he continued.

The renovation for the center are expected to be done by August 2024.

