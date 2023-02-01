Read full article on original website
HS Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Girls Finish Fourth in NJIC Championships
LYNDHURST, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield girls swim team finished fourth in the NJIC League Championship meet held at the Lyndhurst High School pool on Saturday. Leonia/Palisade Park won the championship with 187 points, with Rutherford coming in second with 115 points. Secaucus edged out Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield by a score of 87 to 73 for third place.
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys' basketball teams from Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory...
Madison Girls Basketball Advances in County Tournament After Defeating Morris Knolls
MADISON, NJ - No. 5 seed Madison defeated No. 12 Seed Morris Knolls in the First Round of the Morris County Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye in the Preliminary Round. Against Knolls, Charlotte Tuhy led all scorers with 30 points. Alex Reigle added 13 points. Madison will face No....
Winchester Buries a 3-pointer As Time Expires to Give The Union Catholic Boys a Stunning Win Over Union
SCOTCH PLAINS NJ -- Keyshawn Winchester drained a game-winning long-range three-pointer as time expired to give Union Catholic a wild and stunning 58-57 victory over Union on Wednesday night. With 3.6 seconds left on the clock, AJ Altobelli's inbound pass was knocked out of bounds by Union. Then on the...
Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
Hard Work and a Diligent Approach Led Glen Ridge's Jake Russell to Commit to Valparaiso University to Play Football, and Major in Engineering
With his parents, sister, teammates, coaches and friends on hand at Glen Ridge High School, Jake Russell made his commitment to play collegiate football. Russell, a senior, will play on the NCAA Division 1 level, at Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, Indiana, beginning this fall. He made it official on Feb. 1.
Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January.
HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
Hazlet fire at Jersey Thrift quickly extinguished, no injuries.
HAZLET, NJ: A small fire at a Hazlet thrift shop on Thursday was "quickly put out" according to Hazlet First Responders. Hazlet police confirmed a fire took place at Jersey Thrift on Route 36, on Thursday. The shop is at 305 Route 36. There were no injures reported. READ MORE...
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!. A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm. Sign Up for FREE Morristown Newsletter. Get local news...
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison
Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.
Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years
WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
