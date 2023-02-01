Read full article on original website
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica
Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica. Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica. WIBX 950 will update...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Cast Your Vote! Utica Zoo Electing Their First Ever Pre-ZOO-dent
It's election time at the Utica Zoo, and it's one you're needed for!. The Utica Zoo is looking to officially name their very first Pre-zoo-dent, and the animals are going wild trying to pick a winner. There are currently five animals in the running, and they need YOU to help choose the best candidate.
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
Utica Zoo To Close Temporarily Due to Extreme Temperatures
As noted on a posting on their Facebook page, the Utica Zoo will be closed Friday February Third and Saturday February Fourth due to "forecasted extreme cold temperatures" We've been seeing these temperatures looming as we've approached the weekend. Anytime we see negative degrees in the forecast with crazy windchill, it's a good time to se sure you are ready for such an occurrence. Stay safe and warm out there and we will think of the animals and the staff of the Utica Zoo doing the same.
Cheers! New Restaurant Coming to Former Chuck E Cheese in New Hartford
Cheers! A new restaurant is moving into the old Chuck E. Cheese in New Hartford. The location on Commercial Drive has sat empty since 2020 when Chuck E Cheese closed. But something new is coming - a Korean BBQ and Hotpot. New restaurant plans have been submitted to the New...
Poor Dog Some Heartless Jerk Abandoned Out in the Cold in CNY Has Been Found
Update: The poor dog that was abandoned in the freezing temperatures outside the Herkimer County Humane Society has been found. The pooch looks a little scared from the video posted on Facebook but she'll get the care and love she desperately needs. Lowlife Still at Large. The lowlife who heartless...
Check Out Broadcasting Legend Dick Clark’s Childhood Home in New Hartford
It's no secret amongst Central New Yorkers that Dick Clark began his legendary broadcasting career right here in Utica. Clark was born in Mount Vernon in 1929 and his family moved to 8 Benton Circle in New Hartford in 1947:. Clark made some of his very first radio appearances in...
One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting
Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION
The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
CNY Animal Park Offering ‘Otterly’ Adorable Valentine’s Day Cards
OMG my heart! One Central New York animal park is offering 'otterly' adorable cards for Valentine's Day this year. Owen and Otis, the two adorable otters at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenago, are paw-painting Valentine's Day cards for a unique gift this year. Penguin Valentine's Day Cards. The African...
Old Man Winter Brings Arctic Blast to CNY With -35 Wind Chills
Old Man Winter will hit Central New York with an arctic blast of dangerously cold weather. Wind chills will be as low as 35 below zero. The good news is, it won't last long. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from late Thursday night (2/2/23) through Saturday afternoon (2/4/23).
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
2 Arrested for Shooting at Vigil That Resulted in 12-Year-Old Being Shot
Two Utica men have been indicted for shooting at a candlelight vigil last summer that would end with a 12-year-old boy being sent to surgery to have a bullet removed from his face. The August 17th event was organized to honor the memory of a then-city councilman Delvin Moody's father,...
The Big Move: MVHS Reveals Plan to Move Patients to Wynn Hospital
The countdown has been reduced from years to months. Progress continues on construction of the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica and remains on track to open in October of this year. When it does, a heavily coordinated plan will be executed to relocate patients from the Mohawk Valley Health...
SCREW THIS: It’s Colder in Utica Than Antarctica Right Now
It's cold this morning in Utica. Really cold. One of those mornings where you have to open the refrigerator to let some warm air in. I couldn't help but wonder: what's it doing in Antarctica right now?. Well, straight from the "why-do-we-live-here" files, I discovered that it's colder in Utica...
New York Police Department Warns Of Sweet And Delicious Dealers
One police department in Upstate New York has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. Here's what they passed along to keep you informed. The Oneida City Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page to let the Central New York and Mohawk...
Actor from CNY Reaches the Big ‘Slime’, Up for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award
A child actor from Central New York could take home the coveted orange blimp at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards!. Tyler Wladis, originally from Fayetteville, New York, is one of the nominees in this year's Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) category. Wladis is being recognized for his role as Roy Ragland in The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The series is a live-action reimagining of the popular Fairly OddParents animated series that ran from 2001 to 2017.
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
