Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Don’t worry, your legacy G Suite account still isn’t moving to Google Workspace
After preventing tooth and nail to retain entry to G Suite’s legacy free instruments as a substitute of being moved to a paid Google Workspace plan after an announcement in January 2022, some Google customers bought a fright just lately. G Suite was a free iteration of Workspace, Google’s...
aiexpress.io
Uniphore Acquires Red Box
Uniphore, a Palo Alto, CA-based firm offering conversational AI and automation options, acquired Crimson Field, a Nottingham, UK-based supplier of an open enterprise platform for capturing voice, display and metadata from conversations. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Crimson Field’s confirmed observe document in capturing and securing each...
aiexpress.io
Birdeye Acquires Cube Online
Birdeye, a Palo Alto, CA-based digital buyer expertise platform, acquired Dice On-line, an Australian supplier of a buyer expertise platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Birdeye will increase its worldwide presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Led by Tony Van-Eyk, Co-Founder and...
aiexpress.io
Nvidia CSO: Generative AI, ChatGPT has made security a ‘cat and mouse’ game
Is generative AI good for safety groups? For the reason that launch of ChatGPT again in November, there’s been a vigorous debate over whether or not synthetic intelligence (AI) will tilt the menace panorama in favor of menace actors or defenders. There may be an offensive vs. defensive AI...
aiexpress.io
Innovations in spend management: Insights and actionability are key to supporting customers
This text is a part of a VB Lab Insights collection paid for by Capital One. Within the digital world, it’s simpler than ever to spend. Because of instruments like digital wallets and different on-line cost choices, you should buy presents from a favourite on-line retailer, pay a utility invoice or safe last-minute live performance tickets en path to the venue, all with a couple of swift faucets in your smartphone or laptop computer. It’s clear that the dramatic shift within the ecommerce panorama during the last decade has efficiently eliminated friction within the on-line buy expertise.
aiexpress.io
Blippar Expands Blippbuilder Support To AR Glasses Under New CEO
AR creation software Blippar has lengthy supplied its creation software Blippbuilder, which not too long ago carried out a “freemium” pricing mannequin. Naturally, the software was constructed round smartphones, which is how most individuals nonetheless expertise AR. Nevertheless, with the growing prevalence of AR-enabled headsets, the corporate is increasing the software’s availability.
aiexpress.io
Phantom AI brings in $36.5M
Phantom AI, a Mountain View, California-based developer of an autonomous driving platform, introduced it introduced in $36.5 million in Sequence C funding, bringing the corporate’s whole funding to $80.2 million since its begin in 2017. Whereas there are various firms within the autonomous automobile area, Phantom AI is hoping...
aiexpress.io
5 key new features in SingleStoreDB 8.0
SingleStoreDB 8.0 brings extra cutting-edge options to the unified database—supporting each transactional and analytical processing—that runs in actual time. The even quicker analytics and better ease of use in SingleStoreDB empowers builders to really personal all features of their information whereas serving to to decrease prices and scale back coding.
aiexpress.io
Elgato Stream Decks are now compatible with Microsoft Teams
In what may very well be an sudden boon to hybrid working environments, Microsoft have unveiled a brand new plugin for {hardware} aimed toward Twitch streamers. In a publish (opens in new tab) on the Microsoft Groups weblog detailing the webinar options of the brand new Groups Premium providing, it was quietly revealed that the tech large have developed an official plugin for web streaming {hardware} producer Elgato’s Stream Deck gadgets, promising compatibility with the video conferencing software program.
aiexpress.io
Businesses turn to new as-a-service models in Industry 4.0
As we enter the fourth industrial revolution — Business 4.0 — new applied sciences are rising which are upending conventional enterprise fashions. One of the crucial thrilling and disruptive new tendencies is the rise of “as-a-service” fashions. As an alternative of shopping for a product outright and having to take care of it and pay for upgrades or help, each companies and customers are embracing the concept of subscribing to nearly something for a month-to-month charge.
aiexpress.io
Giift Acquires Majority Stake in InTouch
Giift, a Singapore-based supplier of end-to-end loyalty program administration options, acquired a strategic majority curiosity in InTouch, a supplier of loyalty options, based mostly in Indonesia. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Giift and InTouch come collectively and change into a loyalty supplier in Indonesia...
aiexpress.io
Lucy 4 is moving ahead with generative AI for knowledge management
In relation to office bugbears, losing time fruitlessly looking shared drives for a specific useful resource needs to be up there. But would it not not be simpler to lighten the workload by way of a solution engine with a sprinkling of generative AI?. Machine studying software program, by definition,...
aiexpress.io
The profound danger of conversational AI
When researchers ponder the dangers that AI poses to human civilization, we regularly reference the “control problem.” This refers back to the chance that a man-made super-intelligence might emerge that’s a lot smarter than people that we rapidly lose management over it. The concern is {that a} sentient AI with a super-human mind might pursue objectives and pursuits that battle with our personal, turning into a harmful rival to humanity.
aiexpress.io
Why roboticists should prioritize human factors
Human techniques engineering goals to mix engineering and psychology to create techniques which might be designed to work with people’ capabilities and limitations. Curiosity within the topic has grown amongst authorities companies, just like the FDA, the FAA and NASA, in addition to in personal sectors like cybersecurity and protection.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft gives businesses a GPT boost in Teams and Viva Sales
Only a week after asserting it could “prolong” its OpenAI partnership, Microsoft is already giving enterprise productiveness an enormous GPT-powered increase — and, presumably, exhibiting how its estimated $10 billion funding in OpenAI can begin including worth, pronto. Extra clever and customized conferences. Yesterday afternoon Pacific Time,...
aiexpress.io
Getting started with Azure OpenAI
Fashionable machine studying and AI analysis have moved quickly from the lab to our IDEs, with instruments like Azure’s Cognitive Companies offering API-based entry to pretrained fashions. There are numerous totally different approaches to delivering AI providers, with one of many extra promising strategies for working with language being a method referred to as generative pretraining or GPT, which handles massive quantities of textual content.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Teams Premium is officially here for everyone
Microsoft Groups Premium is now usually accessible for everybody, bringing personalization, group and AI-powered comfort to the video conferencing platform, alongside some new ChatGPT options. In a post (opens in new tab) on the Microsoft 365 weblog, the tech big reiterated many options that it first trailed throughout its 2022...
aiexpress.io
Samsung Galaxy S23 defaults to Adobe Lightroom – whether you want it or not
Homeowners of the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 collection will get unique use of Adobe Lightroom for RAW photograph enhancing – whether or not they prefer it or not. In a partnership revealed throughout Samsung Unpacked, Samsung’s DSLR-style Skilled RAW digicam app will function Lightroom integration. Cell photographers can shoot and export to Adobe’s photograph organizer in a matter of faucets.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft – stop it already with the shady tricks to push Windows 11 upgrades
Home windows 11 upgrades are being pushed by Microsoft utilizing a few of the agency’s extra unwelcome ways (as seen with Home windows 10), at the very least in keeping with a brand new report. Ghacks (opens in new tab) first flagged this up, as noticed by Neowin (opens...
aiexpress.io
Windows 11 preview has a hidden feature that makes life on the desktop easier
Home windows 11 has a brand new preview construct accessible, and it comes with a nifty hidden change that makes the brand new tabs with File Explorer an much more versatile characteristic – plus there are some fascinating introductions on the widget entrance, too. Let’s begin with that juicy...
Comments / 0