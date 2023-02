Playing in its final home 1B Coastal League game, the 1B No. 6 Oakville boys basketball team defeated Wishkah Valley Friday night, 85-4, to finish unbeaten in league play. The Acorns were led by Ashton Boyd’s 16 points, with Haezen Cayenne adding another 15, and Tre Groninger and David Spears pouring in 13 points a piece. Eddie Klatush scored just nine points, but surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory as just a junior at Oakville.

OAKVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO