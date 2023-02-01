ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

RnR Radio supports Ronald McDonald House Charities food drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill the pantry for families at Ronald McDonald House Charities, and listen to some good music while you do. Robert and Pamela Rickenbacker, AKA Mr. and Mrs. R, the owners of RnR Radio, joined us to talk about this Saturday's food drive. You can catch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Youth Praise Awards Dinner to benefit WHALER's Creation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Youth Praise Awards Dinner and Fashion Show is right around the corner, happening on Saturday, Feb. 11. It's a party with a purpose for WHALER's Creation. Chairperson and board member Mary Kampe joined us to share all of the details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Venetian goes red for 'Wear Red Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is turning its sign red for 'Wear Red Day.'. The community is invited to celebrate February 3rd in kicking off American Heart Month. The first Friday of February is known as National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gospel Fest returns to Henderson's Water Street District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gospel Fest is happening this weekend at Henderson's Water Street District. Singer Ken Young, KCEP 88.1's Craig Knight and Clark Law Group founder Jared Calark joined us to share all of the details. Gospel Fest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb....
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Cactus Park Elementary opens in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new public charter school is paving the way for local students to explore their mental health and social identity. Cactus Park Elementary kicked off its grand opening in North Las Vegas on Saturday. Assemblywoman and Cactus Park Elementary Board Member Cecelia Gonzalez joined teachers...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts location in Summerlin to open in February

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts will continue to expand its footprint in Southern Nevada. A spokesman for the doughnut chain confirmed that a new location will open in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 16. Located at 10267 W. Charleston Blvd. near Hualapai Way, the Summerlin shop will share a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local resident facing pushback from SNWA program incentive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — During the spring season, very, few people can pass by Sun Mcguoirk’s house without slowing down. “I got rose bush, I got daisy, I got dandelions you name it I got. There are onions,” she said. Everything grows under Sun’s green thumb.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: Best ways to treat whiplash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whiplash affects more than 2 million Americans each year. Robert Odell, MD PhD, a pain management specialist and neuropathy protocol pioneer with the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas, joined us to share some tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Desert Dogs to honor Native American community during weekend home game

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to host their inaugural Indigenous Heritage Night as they take on the defending NLL champs in Las Vegas. The team will host their first annual Indigenous Heritage Night on Saturday, February 4, as they take on the Colorado Mammoth at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy