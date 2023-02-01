Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
RnR Radio supports Ronald McDonald House Charities food drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill the pantry for families at Ronald McDonald House Charities, and listen to some good music while you do. Robert and Pamela Rickenbacker, AKA Mr. and Mrs. R, the owners of RnR Radio, joined us to talk about this Saturday's food drive. You can catch...
news3lv.com
Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation caring for dog believed to be hit by car near Sunset Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation has taken in a new pup, who was found suffering from multiple wounds at a local park. The shelter says Toby was found on a softball field at Sunset Park and was rushed to their facility after he was seen suffering from deep wounds on his face and body.
news3lv.com
Youth Praise Awards Dinner to benefit WHALER's Creation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Youth Praise Awards Dinner and Fashion Show is right around the corner, happening on Saturday, Feb. 11. It's a party with a purpose for WHALER's Creation. Chairperson and board member Mary Kampe joined us to share all of the details.
news3lv.com
Kassi Beach House serves up viewing party for big game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kassi Beach House is serving up specials for the big game and Valentine's Day. Jason Bartucci joined us to break down what you can expect.
news3lv.com
The Venetian goes red for 'Wear Red Day'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is turning its sign red for 'Wear Red Day.'. The community is invited to celebrate February 3rd in kicking off American Heart Month. The first Friday of February is known as National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas to host hiring events for summer camps, lifeguards and Safekey
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will hold hiring events in the coming weeks to fill several open seasonal positions. The city says preregistration is available for all positions online at the city of Las Vegas website. Preregistration is not required but is encouraged. Summer camp...
news3lv.com
Gospel Fest returns to Henderson's Water Street District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gospel Fest is happening this weekend at Henderson's Water Street District. Singer Ken Young, KCEP 88.1's Craig Knight and Clark Law Group founder Jared Calark joined us to share all of the details. Gospel Fest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb....
news3lv.com
Gallus Medical Detox shares tips on how to keep 'Dry January' going
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January might be over, but that doesn't mean you have to end "Dry January." There are health benefits to drinking less, and Steve Carleton, the chief clinical officer at Gallus Medical Detox Centers, joined us to share some information and tips.
news3lv.com
Henderson International School celebrates 100 days with elderly dress up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A private school in Henderson is celebrating its 100th day with what looks like a bunch of 100-year-olds!. Henderson International School students marked the milestone dressed in their best elderly attire, complete with suspenders, gray hairs, and canes in tow. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
Cactus Park Elementary opens in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new public charter school is paving the way for local students to explore their mental health and social identity. Cactus Park Elementary kicked off its grand opening in North Las Vegas on Saturday. Assemblywoman and Cactus Park Elementary Board Member Cecelia Gonzalez joined teachers...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts location in Summerlin to open in February
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts will continue to expand its footprint in Southern Nevada. A spokesman for the doughnut chain confirmed that a new location will open in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 16. Located at 10267 W. Charleston Blvd. near Hualapai Way, the Summerlin shop will share a...
news3lv.com
Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
news3lv.com
Local resident facing pushback from SNWA program incentive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — During the spring season, very, few people can pass by Sun Mcguoirk’s house without slowing down. “I got rose bush, I got daisy, I got dandelions you name it I got. There are onions,” she said. Everything grows under Sun’s green thumb.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Best ways to treat whiplash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Whiplash affects more than 2 million Americans each year. Robert Odell, MD PhD, a pain management specialist and neuropathy protocol pioneer with the Neuropathy & Pain Centers of Las Vegas, joined us to share some tips.
news3lv.com
Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
news3lv.com
'The List' has you covered for Valentine's Day, Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need some unique ideas for Valentine's Day? Or maybe some creative ways to celebrate Black History Month?. "The List" has you covered. Andrew Kiraly joined us to talk more about the upcoming events you can find on The List!
news3lv.com
First look at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a sneak peek inside the first-ever hotel and casino dedicated to serving the Latino community. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino along with the newly rebranded Hotel Jefe is preparing to open its doors in North Las Vegas. The site was originally the...
news3lv.com
Table 34 reopens with re-imagined menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Table 34 recently reopened with a re-imagined menu that includes a mix of local favorites and brand-new signature dishes. Joining me now with more is executive chef Joe Valdez.
news3lv.com
Desert Dogs to honor Native American community during weekend home game
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are gearing up to host their inaugural Indigenous Heritage Night as they take on the defending NLL champs in Las Vegas. The team will host their first annual Indigenous Heritage Night on Saturday, February 4, as they take on the Colorado Mammoth at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
