Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Related
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries. DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.
Cheers! New Restaurant Coming to Former Chuck E Cheese in New Hartford
Cheers! A new restaurant is moving into the old Chuck E. Cheese in New Hartford. The location on Commercial Drive has sat empty since 2020 when Chuck E Cheese closed. But something new is coming - a Korean BBQ and Hotpot. New restaurant plans have been submitted to the New...
Clean Out Your Closets: The World’s Largest Yard Sale is at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds!
Townsquare Media Utica is happy to announce the World's Largest Yard Sale is back and ready for another recording-breaking year!. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 3, 2023, for the World's Largest Yard Sale. Gates open at 8 am at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, NY and we are...
Poor Dog Some Heartless Jerk Abandoned Out in the Cold in CNY Has Been Found
Update: The poor dog that was abandoned in the freezing temperatures outside the Herkimer County Humane Society has been found. The pooch looks a little scared from the video posted on Facebook but she'll get the care and love she desperately needs. Lowlife Still at Large. The lowlife who heartless...
Check Out Broadcasting Legend Dick Clark’s Childhood Home in New Hartford
It's no secret amongst Central New Yorkers that Dick Clark began his legendary broadcasting career right here in Utica. Clark was born in Mount Vernon in 1929 and his family moved to 8 Benton Circle in New Hartford in 1947:. Clark made some of his very first radio appearances in...
One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting
Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
CNY Animal Park Offering ‘Otterly’ Adorable Valentine’s Day Cards
OMG my heart! One Central New York animal park is offering 'otterly' adorable cards for Valentine's Day this year. Owen and Otis, the two adorable otters at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenago, are paw-painting Valentine's Day cards for a unique gift this year. Penguin Valentine's Day Cards. The African...
Photographer Preserving Baseball History For Cooperstown Museum
Milo Stewart Jr. collects baseball history. This past December at a dinner at The Otesaga Resort in Cooperstown, Stewart was recognized for 30 years of service at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Coming aboard in 1992, preserving baseball's history, one image at a time, remains Stewart's goal.
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
Town of Webb Official Accused of Eavesdropping on Co-Workers With Hidden Camera
An official working as an assessor in a Herkimer County town is facing a felony charge amid allegations that he was apparently spying on other town employees. That's according to New York State Police who have charged Justin Masters with Eavesdropping, a class-E felony. Masters is the Town of Webb Assessor, a position he's held since he's held for more than four years.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
2 Arrested for Shooting at Vigil That Resulted in 12-Year-Old Being Shot
Two Utica men have been indicted for shooting at a candlelight vigil last summer that would end with a 12-year-old boy being sent to surgery to have a bullet removed from his face. The August 17th event was organized to honor the memory of a then-city councilman Delvin Moody's father,...
SCREW THIS: It’s Colder in Utica Than Antarctica Right Now
It's cold this morning in Utica. Really cold. One of those mornings where you have to open the refrigerator to let some warm air in. I couldn't help but wonder: what's it doing in Antarctica right now?. Well, straight from the "why-do-we-live-here" files, I discovered that it's colder in Utica...
The Big Move: MVHS Reveals Plan to Move Patients to Wynn Hospital
The countdown has been reduced from years to months. Progress continues on construction of the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica and remains on track to open in October of this year. When it does, a heavily coordinated plan will be executed to relocate patients from the Mohawk Valley Health...
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
New York Police Department Warns Of Sweet And Delicious Dealers
One police department in Upstate New York has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. Here's what they passed along to keep you informed. The Oneida City Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page to let the Central New York and Mohawk...
Wanna See Luke Bryan in Central NY? Presale Tickets are Available Now!
Put down your "One Margarita" and get your tickets before they go on-sale for everyone else!. Luke Bryan is kicking off his 2023 Country On Tour in no place other than Central New York. He'll be making his way to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse on June 15th, ready to give another must-see show.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0