ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting

Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Town of Webb Official Accused of Eavesdropping on Co-Workers With Hidden Camera

An official working as an assessor in a Herkimer County town is facing a felony charge amid allegations that he was apparently spying on other town employees. That's according to New York State Police who have charged Justin Masters with Eavesdropping, a class-E felony. Masters is the Town of Webb Assessor, a position he's held since he's held for more than four years.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

SCREW THIS: It’s Colder in Utica Than Antarctica Right Now

It's cold this morning in Utica. Really cold. One of those mornings where you have to open the refrigerator to let some warm air in. I couldn't help but wonder: what's it doing in Antarctica right now?. Well, straight from the "why-do-we-live-here" files, I discovered that it's colder in Utica...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers

An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Police Department Warns Of Sweet And Delicious Dealers

One police department in Upstate New York has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. Here's what they passed along to keep you informed. The Oneida City Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page to let the Central New York and Mohawk...
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy