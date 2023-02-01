ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This accounting error could cost these Central Va. school districts millions

By Bill Fitzgerald
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) notified school leaders on Friday that due to an accounting error, they will be getting significantly less money in state aid .

VDOE's error could cost Chesterfield $10 million, Henrico nearly $6 million and Richmond $2.3 million. Because the two-year budgets for the state and the school systems were already negotiated and signed into law, it's not clear how quickly the issue can be resolved.

With the elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax under Governor Youngkin, schools were not supposed to be affected.

However, that funding mechanism was apparently not switched to another source, which means that schools are now having to figure it out with three-fourths of the year over and the next school year looming.

A spokesperson for Youngkin shared the following message with CBS 6:

"The administration is continuing to work with all stakeholders, including our school systems and the legislature, to address the VDOE estimation tool error. The governor is confident that we will address localities' concerns."

For now, schools are on their own. A spokesperson for Henrico County Schools shared the following statement on the matter:

"Fortunately, the superintendent's recommended budget for FY2024 (presented to the school board last week), did not include a precise increase in State Aid. While the overstated amount is significant, division leaders anticipate that HCPS will be able to make adjustments without eliminating programs or opportunities for students."

In Richmond, Superintendent Jason Kamras told board members that RPS expected a $2.3 million shortfall which he said they would go over at the next work session.

Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House

A House version of a bill Dominion Energy is backing this General Assembly session made it out of committee Thursday without a controversial provision aimed at raising the company’s profit margin, but with a new section that critics say weakens the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The House Commerce and Energy Committee voted Thursday along party […] The post Virginia electric utility regulation bill takes different form in House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George County January 1, 2023 Property Valuations

Prince George County property owners were mailed assessment notices at the latter part of last week informing them of the January 1, 2023 value of their property. This value becomes the basis of real estate tax bills due in December 2023 and June 2024. The annual reassessment of the County’s...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

