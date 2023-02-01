Read full article on original website
lowndessignal.com
Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers
Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
lowndessignal.com
Brazil receives January Character in Action Award
The Lowndes County Juvenile Court selected Jackson-Steele Elementary fifth grader, Elgin Brazil, to receive the January Character in Action Award. Ten-year-old Brazil was nominated for the award by Jackson-Steele principal, Shana Ervin, who described Brazil as the definition of student leadership. “He is committed to exceeding expectations on a daily...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
lowndessignal.com
Chuck Madaris named Alabama Cattlemen’s Association President
Lowndes County Cattlemen’s Association introduces officers. Cattlemen and cattlewomen from around Lowndes County gathered in Hayneville Saturday evening for the Lowndes County Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting. Members of the cattlemen’s association look forward to the meeting each year as time to gather together, hear the latest trends in the cattle industry, and enjoy a steak dinner.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
selmasun.com
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
Alabama students organize supply drive for Selma: How to get food, hygiene items
Nearly 30,000 pounds of sanitary pads, tampons, food boxes and hygiene supplies have been collected for communities impacted by the tornado that hit last month. Women in Training, a non-profit organization founded by Brooke and Breanna Bennett - high school students in Montgomery who work to end period poverty in Alabama, -- will distribute items in both Selma and Montgomery.
Troy Messenger
Camp Stew Sale: Doing good for Pike County
The more the better. And, that’s the reason the Pike County Salvation Army’ camp stew crew made extra quarts of camp stew for its February sale. “The more we sell, the more good we can do for the people here in Pike County who are in need,” said Donna Kidd, director of the Pike County Salvation Army Service Center.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
selmasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
WSFA
Selma church optimistic to rebuild after devastating tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crosspoint Christian Church off Dallas Avenue in Selma is trying to regain some sense of normalcy after a tornado devastated their property. It’s been nearly three weeks since an EF-2 tornado tore through the city of Selma, and the church was a direct hit. The church’s preschool and childcare center collapsed during the storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
WSFA
Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
WSFA
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
