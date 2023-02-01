ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Rapid City starts the year on a high for building permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City issued 201 building permits valuing $30.6 million in January, according to a release from the city’s Building Services Division. As well as being above the number of permits issued in January 2022 (164 permits), the value is more than double the previous year’s total of $14.1 million.
KEVN

Sturgis legislative cracker barrel

More than 200 students went head to head during the annual youth day on the last day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. To prevent gum disease, tooth decay, and stinky dog breath, it is important to have hygienic teeth-brushing tendencies for our four-legged friends. Adult day centers...
KEVN

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
KEVN

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County Judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
newscenter1.tv

Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
newscenter1.tv

Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
KEVN

Powerball odds: One in 292.2 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Eiffel Tower is 1,063 feet tall. If you were to stack hundred-dollar bills on top of each other, your winnings would be twice that height, if you hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot. Powerball increased to $700 million Thursday after no winning tickets matched...
nativenewsonline.net

American Indian Man Dies in Pennington County Jail

RAPID CITY, S.D.—On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that a Native American male, age 56, died after he was booked in the county jail on Tuesday evening. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, but he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:23 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
KELOLAND TV

New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
