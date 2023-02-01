Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Rapid City starts the year on a high for building permits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City issued 201 building permits valuing $30.6 million in January, according to a release from the city’s Building Services Division. As well as being above the number of permits issued in January 2022 (164 permits), the value is more than double the previous year’s total of $14.1 million.
newscenter1.tv
Are you ready to move into this Rapid City townhome? Because it’s ready for you!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Picture this: You’ve just finished a great meal that you cooked in your newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. You get your comfy slippers on, and then plop yourself in front of the wood-burning fireplace and daydream about how awesome it is to live in South Dakota.
KEVN
Sturgis legislative cracker barrel
More than 200 students went head to head during the annual youth day on the last day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. To prevent gum disease, tooth decay, and stinky dog breath, it is important to have hygienic teeth-brushing tendencies for our four-legged friends. Adult day centers...
kotatv.com
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
KEVN
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County Judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
KEVN
Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Being responsible for the safety and well-being of an elderly or disabled loved one can take a toll on family members but adult day centers can offer some relief. The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers a home away from home for the...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
KEVN
Powerball odds: One in 292.2 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Eiffel Tower is 1,063 feet tall. If you were to stack hundred-dollar bills on top of each other, your winnings would be twice that height, if you hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot. Powerball increased to $700 million Thursday after no winning tickets matched...
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
nativenewsonline.net
American Indian Man Dies in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D.—On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that a Native American male, age 56, died after he was booked in the county jail on Tuesday evening. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, but he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:23 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
KELOLAND TV
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
newscenter1.tv
I should not do what with my cowboy hat? Learn about cowboy hat etiquette here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether for keeping the elements off of your head while hard at work or while sitting in the grandstands at your next rodeo, a cowboy hat completes either look. And is considered by many people an extension of the wearer from the look and style to the smallest detail.
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is back: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, February 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up. It is...
KELOLAND TV
Armed suspect shot and killed after holding gas station employee hostage at knifepoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the suspect shot by police after reportedly taking a gas station clerk hostage with a knife has died. Shortly after 12:00 p.m. (MT) today a male suspect entered a gas...
KEVN
Good oral hygiene is critical for your pet’s overall wellbeing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Stinky “dog breath” can cause pet owners to shy away from their furry friends. But the odor is often a sign of a larger issue. February is “Pet Dental Health Month” and here are some tips to keep your pet’s breath minty fresh.
Comments / 0