ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Girls divisional wrestling to make its Montana debut on Friday with slightly different structure

By LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Back on Topp: Fully healthy Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team takes first place in Western AA

MISSOULA – It didn’t take long to realize that Asher Topp is back in the lineup for the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team. On the Knights’ opening possession, the 6-foot-2 point guard drove the lane, drew help-side defenders and dumped it off to Donovyn Headswift for an uncontested layup. Before the half, he connected on a buzzer-beating three to help his team take a comfortable lead into the locker room and in the fourth quarter, he put the finishing touches on the win with another fancy dime to Headswift for a bucket.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz win overtime thriller at Northern Arizona

Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night. The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
406mtsports.com

Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana

Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State announces 2023 outdoor track and field schedule

BOZEMAN — One home meet, two Southern California trips and three more in-state competitions at the University of Montana highlight Montana State's 2023 outdoor track and field schedule released Thursday. MSU’s schedule features 12 regular season meets in three different states — all of which will be held west...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Two Montana Grizzlies receive waivers for seventh year of eligibility

MISSOULA – The Montana football team may have signed just one player as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but the Grizzlies were granted two more on Thursday. Two 2022 starters, offensive lineman Chris Walker and kicker Nico Ramos, had waivers approved by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. They’ll now enter the upcoming season as seventh-year seniors.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
tripsavvy.com

A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations

"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

UM study finds humans cause more destructive wildfires in West

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study from the University of Montana and partners found humans cause more destructive wildfires in the West. The study shows humans ignited 76% of wildfires that destroyed structures. UM released the following information:. More than three times as many houses and other structures burned...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in

As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy