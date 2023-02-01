Girls divisional wrestling to make its Montana debut on Friday with slightly different structure

MISSOULA – It didn’t take long to realize that Asher Topp is back in the lineup for the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team. On the Knights’ opening possession, the 6-foot-2 point guard drove the lane, drew help-side defenders and dumped it off to Donovyn Headswift for an uncontested layup. Before the half, he connected on a buzzer-beating three to help his team take a comfortable lead into the locker room and in the fourth quarter, he put the finishing touches on the win with another fancy dime to Headswift for a bucket.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO