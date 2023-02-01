ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz win overtime thriller at Northern Arizona

Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night. The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
406mtsports.com

Montana State men leave little to doubt in big win over Northern Colorado

BOZEMAN — The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday. The Montana State men's basketball team used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman narrowly beats Gallatin in 'friendly' crosstown dual as teams honor seniors

BOZEMAN — Unusual circumstances sometimes call for creative solutions. In the absence of a bulkhead in the middle of the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, the Bozeman and Gallatin swimming teams have practiced this year in a 50-meter pool instead of the usual 25 yard variety. The swimmers are grateful to even practice there at all, considering all of the uncertainty regarding repairs that needed to be made to the Swim Center over the summer so the facility could reopen.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman wrestler Kaitlyn Thorn offseason work paying dividends in sophomore campaign

BOZEMAN — Kaitlyn Thorn walked off the mat frustrated, resenting the fact that she didn’t perform to her standards in the season-opening match. Despite an offseason filled with consistent progress, the Bozeman sophomore dropped the opening match of the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament to Butte’s Mattie Stepan by an 8-5 decision. Thorn knew she could have beat Stepan without some costly mistakes.
BOZEMAN, MT

