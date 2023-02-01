Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz win overtime thriller at Northern Arizona
Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night. The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.
406mtsports.com
Darian White leads Montana State women to bounce back win at Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — If a Big Sky Conference basketball team is going to suffer a tough loss, doing it on a Thursday is better than a Saturday. A Saturday loss leaves a team, in most weeks, with four days to sit with that lingering bad taste. A Thursday loss provides a much quicker chance to bounce back.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men leave little to doubt in big win over Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday. The Montana State men's basketball team used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
406mtsports.com
Great Osobor hits game winner for Montana State men, avoiding bad loss to Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — Basketball is one of those weird sports where 3.6 seconds is an eternity. It was very nearly the amount of time Jalen Cone needed. The speedy Northern Arizona point guard raced the length of the court and went virtually unchallenged on his way to the hoop. But his layup both missed and was not out of his hands in time anyway.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman narrowly beats Gallatin in 'friendly' crosstown dual as teams honor seniors
BOZEMAN — Unusual circumstances sometimes call for creative solutions. In the absence of a bulkhead in the middle of the pool at the Bozeman Swim Center, the Bozeman and Gallatin swimming teams have practiced this year in a 50-meter pool instead of the usual 25 yard variety. The swimmers are grateful to even practice there at all, considering all of the uncertainty regarding repairs that needed to be made to the Swim Center over the summer so the facility could reopen.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman wrestler Kaitlyn Thorn offseason work paying dividends in sophomore campaign
BOZEMAN — Kaitlyn Thorn walked off the mat frustrated, resenting the fact that she didn’t perform to her standards in the season-opening match. Despite an offseason filled with consistent progress, the Bozeman sophomore dropped the opening match of the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament to Butte’s Mattie Stepan by an 8-5 decision. Thorn knew she could have beat Stepan without some costly mistakes.
