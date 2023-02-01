ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tamarin monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo found alive in abandoned home; person of interest sought

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdpS2_0kY7Flpz00

The two monkeys reportedly stolen from the Dallas Zoo were found alive inside an abandoned home Tuesday — shortly after police released an image of a person of interest in the bizarre case.

The emperor tamarin monkeys were recovered from a house in Lancaster, Texas — just outside of downtown Dallas, a day after the theft, Dallas police and the zoo announced.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found,” the Dallas Zoo said in a statement.

The small, white-bearded monkeys were brought back to their habitat and will be evaluated by veterinarians, the zoo added.

Earlier Tuesday, the department released a photo of a man who investigators are looking to speak to about the animals.

Staffers at the zoo had discovered the two monkeys were gone Monday morning and noted that their enclosure “had been intentionally compromised.”

Dallas Police, with the help of the Lancaster Police Department, located the two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo at an abandoned home in Lancaster.
Pictured is one of the animals still inside the closet of the house.
The monkeys have been returned to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/vfWj7aAt3T

— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 1, 2023

Investigators had believed the primates were taken because they wouldn’t have gone far from their home. Employees searched across the zoo grounds and didn’t find the animals.

The formerly missing monkeys were just the latest odd and unsettling occurrence at the Dallas Zoo this month that have led staffers to believe someone has been tampering with the animals.

First, a 4-year-old clouded leopard named Nova disappeared from her enclosure on Jan. 13, causing the zoo to shut down for a day as staffers searched for the feline.

The leopard was eventually found near her habitat hours after she was reported missing. Police said someone had used a tool to cut an opening in the fencing of her habitat.

Investigators discovered a similar opening in an enclosure of langur monkeys, but none of the monkeys escaped.

About a week later, on Jan. 21, zoo staffers found an endangered vulture named Pin dead. The zoo said the vulture had suffered “a wound” and that his death was not believed to be natural.

“This goes from being about malicious and gets into really criminal intent that’s dangerous,” Dallas Zoo President and CEO Gregg Hudson told reporters during a press conference two days later, according to the local CBS News station . “I’ve been in the zoo profession over 30-plus years, and never had a situation like what happened Saturday. It’s unprecedented and very disturbing.”

Pin was one of just 27 lappet-faced vultures in captivity in the US. He had lived at the Dallas Zoo for the past 33 years and fathered 11 offspring, the outlet reported.

Following the vulture’s death, the zoo installed additional security cameras with night vision to the grounds and increased onsite security during overnight hours.

Dallas police said the pictured person of interest is wanted for questioning regarding the emperor tamarin monkeys. It’s unknown if the same man is believed to be connected to the prior acts of vandalism at the zoo.

It’s unclear if there were any arrests after the monkeys were recovered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Texas cop-killer Wesley Ruiz uses final breaths to talk to victim’s family before execution

A convicted cop-killer who fatally shot a Dallas police corporal after a high speed chase in 2007 used his final breaths to apologize to the officer’s family Wednesday, telling them he was sorry “for taking him away from you” minutes before being put to death. Wesley Ruiz, the 43-year-old death row inmate, was given a lethal injection as punishment for shooting and killing 33-year-old Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix, according to FoxNews. However, even as he sought to atone for his sins, Ruiz never looked at Nix’s friends and relatives, who watched from behind a glass window a few feet...
DALLAS, TX
CBS New York

Police release photo of person of interest in missing monkeys case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in the case of two missing emperor tamarin monkeys.Detectives said they want to speak with the man in regard to the missing monkeys. Zoo officials contacted law enforcement officials on Jan. 30 after seeing that their habitat was "intentionally compromised."In a news release, zoo officials said the monkeys would likely stay close to home. But following a search of their habitat and zoo grounds, the tamarins are still missing. Based on the police department's initial assessment, they have reason to believe the monkeys were...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Cowboys have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator the team announced Saturday. Schottenheimer, 49, will start his 25th season in the NFL in Dallas — his 14th as an OC. He has been working as a consultant for the Cowboys this past season. He replaces fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy will handle the play-calling duties. “I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said in a statement. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy