Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Montclair’s Aminah Toler has an irresistible urge to help her neighbors
Aminah Toler wears many hats. She’s a founding member of Montclair Mutual Aid and a member of Friends of the Howe House, and she partners with PTAs in town to support students. Some call her “Ms. Montclair” because she is so involved. Though Toler rejects the title,...
Jersey City mayor, gov remain mum on hit-and-run councilwoman, even after guilty plea
If Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has any thoughts on whether Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise should resign in the wake of her guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash, he isn’t saying. For months he used the ongoing criminal case as a reason to withhold judgment or support for...
Montclair Center BID endorses Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan
The Montclair Center Business Improvement District has issued a strong endorsement of the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan, saying that it will bring new life to a long neglected town hub. Framing its recommendations in stark terms, the BID portrays the plaza in its current condition as a largely shunned and barren place, except for a few stores.
Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack
Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Clergy, community share support for Temple Ner Tamid
Two days after a man hurled a Molotov cocktail at the main entrance of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, the Montclair community continues to share support for the Temple’s congregation and make connections between the attack and other recent instances of hate in the country. Ner Tamid's congregation includes...
LGBTQ+ activist slams S.I. St. Patrick’s Parade — ‘Go be a bigot in your basement,’ but not on Forest Ave.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At this point, it’s not about members of the LGBTQ+ community feeling left out of Staten Island’s largest annual event. It’s about the principle of the matter, according to Pride Center of Staten Island volunteer and community organizer KC Hankins. For years,...
Shelter from the cold provided by Montclair Emergency Services for Hope
With real feel temperatures nosediving to below zero, Montclair Emergency Services for Hope has joined up with St. Mark's United Methodist Church to give overnight shelter for anyone needing to escape the cold. The service began Dec. 1 and will be provided through the end of March, from 7 a.m....
Put me squarely on the side of not trying to silence women (Town Square)
Right now several attorneys are cringing reading this. But the most powerful force guiding me is my gut, informed by 43 years of an incredible life experience. I promised myself I would not let being in office change who I was or how I operated. After the military kicked me out of basic training for admitting I was gay, I spent the next decade pursuing the reversal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." I've survived conversion therapy, being beaten and bullied; I've taken on the U.S. military and elected officials at every level of government. As long as I trust my gut and be the man my parents raised me to be, I can sleep at night.
Suspect in attack on Bloomfield synagogue makes first court appearance
A Clifton man who was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the firebombing attack on Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday made his first appearance in federal court Thursday, facing a charge of “attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.”. The man, Nicholas Malindretros,...
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
News 12
Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member
Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute
UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003. During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
Statement from Sayreville Mayor Kilpatrick on the Murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Following the shocking killing of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick has issued the following statement. As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour. Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council, who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. Period. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes the sensitive older more horrifying. As Mayor, I've worked very close with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep...
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
