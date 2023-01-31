ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair Center BID endorses Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan

The Montclair Center Business Improvement District has issued a strong endorsement of the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan, saying that it will bring new life to a long neglected town hub. Framing its recommendations in stark terms, the BID portrays the plaza in its current condition as a largely shunned and barren place, except for a few stores.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack

Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Montclair Local

Clergy, community share support for Temple Ner Tamid

Two days after a man hurled a Molotov cocktail at the main entrance of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, the Montclair community continues to share support for the Temple’s congregation and make connections between the attack and other recent instances of hate in the country. Ner Tamid's congregation includes...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Put me squarely on the side of not trying to silence women (Town Square)

Right now several attorneys are cringing reading this. But the most powerful force guiding me is my gut, informed by 43 years of an incredible life experience. I promised myself I would not let being in office change who I was or how I operated. After the military kicked me out of basic training for admitting I was gay, I spent the next decade pursuing the reversal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." I've survived conversion therapy, being beaten and bullied; I've taken on the U.S. military and elected officials at every level of government. As long as I trust my gut and be the man my parents raised me to be, I can sleep at night.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member

Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute

UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003.  During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center.  He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985.  He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Statement from Sayreville Mayor Kilpatrick on the Murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Following the shocking killing of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick has issued the following statement. As a community, we are shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour. Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council, who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. Period. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes the sensitive older more horrifying. As Mayor, I've worked very close with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
