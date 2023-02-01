ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Tyson Events Center searching for new general manager

By Tyler Euchner
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for a new general manager for the Tyson Events Center is underway.

Tim Savona has led the event center as its G.M. for almost four years. To pursue a similar position at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., Savona has resigned from the Tyson Events Center and will be leaving in February.

Dan Moore with the Sioux City City Council said he’s thankful for all the hard work Savona has done as the G.M. over the years.

“Tim really did a good job spending full time on the Tyson Events Center, so he’ll be missed. I’m hoping that the next General Manager we have will be of the quality of Tim Savona,” said Moore.

OVG360 oversees management at the Tyson Events Center. At this time, they will have a temporary General Manager for the Tyson Events Center until the right person is found.

