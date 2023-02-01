Read full article on original website
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
2news.com
Wild About Smiles Offering Kids Free Fluoride Treatments through February
Wild About Smiles, a Reno, Nevada dental practice that specializes in focuses on services for children, young adults and children with special needs, is offering a free fluoride treatment for children under 12 during the month of February in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month. Eligible recipients for...
2news.com
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
2news.com
Saint Mary's Fitness Center to Permanently Close at End of Month
Saint Mary's Fitness Center says it will permanently close its business at the end of this month. Saint Mary’s announced the Feb. 28th closure in a letter on Wednesday "after exhausting all options to remain operable." “The closing of the Fitness Center is difficult for members and staff alike,”...
2news.com
Carson City District welcomes K9 to BLM Law Enforcement
Ranger Chase Walden and K9 Eljay are the newest addition to the BLM K9 program and will be stationed in the Carson City District. The team recently passed all required certifications and testing after spending eight weeks together in an intensive training program. “We are very excited to resume this...
2news.com
Davidson Academy in Reno Wins Nevada Science Bowl for Fourth Straight Year
After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic. The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region. Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won...
KOLO TV Reno
Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: Smith and River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. “Being in this location in a downtown restaurant, it’s just vibrant here,” said owner Colin Smith. It was opened by Smith and his wife, MaryBeth, last year. It’s among a portfolio...
2news.com
University of Nevada, Reno presents Cabaret
Together, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Theatre and Dance and Department of Music present “Cabaret,” a daring musical set in Bohemian Berlin as Germany yields to the emerging Third Reich. Originally produced in 1966 and then made iconic by choreographer Bob Fosse and performer Liza...
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
2news.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Reno
Staff of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Reno say that when they arrived to church Sunday morning, they noticed that the Pride flag which was hung up proudly had been ripped down from the flagpole and stolen, and a hateful, anti-LGBTQ sign had been left at the front door of its sanctuary.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations
Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
2news.com
Circle of Life Hospice Hosting Radiothon Fundraiser
The Circle of Life Hospice along with Lotus Radio Corp. will soon host the first annual Radio-thon at Party America at 5925 S. Virginia St. Reno NV 89502. It's happening on February 16 from 6 am. to 6 p.m. The goal for the Radio-Thon is to raise $300,000. Donations can...
KOLO TV Reno
82 Session brings business to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime here at the “Fox Brew Pub” In Carson City. The restaurant is located just across the street from Nevada’s Legislative Building. They can’t wait until the 82nd session which starts on Monday. “It is a big deal for us,” says...
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
