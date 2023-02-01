Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT... Dangerous rip currents. Gusty east to southeast winds around 20 mph will produce choppy, rough surf and breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet today, increasing to up to 12 feet on Monday. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From this morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 01:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
