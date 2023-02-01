Effective: 2023-02-04 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, George and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise to a crest of 23.0 feet by Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO