Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 14.2 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO