Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 14.2 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River near Eden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, water encroaches on some homes along Dashers Landing Road and Yarbrough Landing Road. Davis Landing Road also becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
