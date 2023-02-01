Effective: 2023-02-04 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 730 PM EST Saturday, the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady at 11.2 feet through early Monday morning, then fall to 10.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO