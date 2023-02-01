‘We’re gonna miss you dearly.’ J&R Tacos, a fixture of Merced’s downtown, closes its doors

While there is no shortage of great Mexican restaurants in the Valley, many Merced residents would agree J&R Tacos set itself apart in numerous ways.

Whether the shop in the heart of Merced’s Main Street was hosting an open mic concert, an art exhibit, poetry reading — or those things all at once —-the restaurant always went a step beyond just being a place to get an excellent chorizo burrito or yummy chile verde tacos.

For many who visited downtown, it was a place that stayed open late for those catching a show at The Partisan or Art Kamangar Center. For others, it was a place to gather in comfort, plan events, or simply hold conversations, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere.

Even with its big impact, however, the restaurant with earth-toned walls and vivid artwork closed this week with little fanfare. Mayor Matthew Serratto shared his shock on his Facebook page.

Serratto on Tuesday told The Sun-Star he is also saddened by the closure, as the restaurant held a bit of nostalgia for him. It opened its doors in 2006, around the same time he moved here.

The restaurant, co-owned by Janna Glaze and Oscar Torres, was created with the aim of putting a healthy twist on Mexican cuisine.

The shop was filled with customers many nights and received numerous awards over the years for its engagement with the community. “I had never opened a restaurant when we started,” Glaze told The Sun-Star in 2010. “I had no clue.”

According to The Sun-Star archive, Glaze met Torres after the two were introduced when his brother and her sister got married. “He was cooking at a party and I told him it was delicious,” Glaze said in 2010.

Torres had owned and operated restaurants in the past. They decided to embark on a new adventure, by opening J&R Tacos, according to the Sun-Star archive. That adventure ended up lasting 17 years.

Glaze and Torres couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday. A message to the restaurant’s customers was posted on its Instagram page.

The post didn’t explain why the restaurant was closing, but it emphasized it’s indeed permanent.

“We started an adventure in August 2006, and we didn’t imagine we were going to live one of the best experiences of our lives. We were serving the community for over 17 years, and most of our clients became friends and also family. We put our love and our hearts there since we opened the doors of our business. Merced has such a beautiful and amazing community,” the post said.

The post added: “We want to thank all of you for all the love and support you gave us all these years. It’s an undisputed fact that we’re gonna miss you dearly. However, we’ll carry each and every one of you in our hearts always. Thank you for all your support. Sincerely: Janna, Oscar, Ale and all the J&R Tacos family.”

There was also no shortage of people expressing sadness on the post over the business’ closure. expressing Glaze and Torres all the best.

“Oh no! I’m so sorry to hear this! Thank you all for what you’ve brought to our community over the years! We will all miss J&R Tacos.” said Colton Dennis, director of the Merced Multicultural Arts Center.

“You are the absolute best neighbors and this is heartbreaking news,” the organization Central Valley Pride posted. “One of our favorite places for our entire community- and one of the most beautiful safe spaces in our community.”

J&R Tacos, located at 437 W. Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, has closed after offering Mexican cuisine to the Merced community for more than 16 years, according to a social media post on the restaurant’s Instagram account. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com