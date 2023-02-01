ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ethics concerns raised over business ties of Supreme Court chief justice’s wife

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DA9Pa_0kY7Cawx00

A former colleague of Chief Justice John Roberts’s wife raised ethics concerns last month about how the Supreme Court’s business intersects with her recruiting work, according to documents obtained by The Hill.

Kendal Price — who previously worked with Jane Roberts at Major, Lindsey & Africa — alleged the chief justice may have violated recusal and financial disclosure rules for judges in a letter to the Justice Department and House and Senate Judiciary Committee leaders on Dec. 5, The New York Times and Politico reported .

The letter adds to the growing scrutiny surrounding the justices’ spouses, which comes as increasing numbers of Americans believe the court is acting politically.

Jane Roberts for years has worked in the legal recruiting business, placing a number of high-ranking public officials in the private sector. She reportedly guided the moves of Robert Bennett, who represented former President Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, to Hogan Lovells and former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar to WilmerHale.

Price’s letter delves into Jane Roberts’s compensation and whether John Roberts properly recused himself in some cases, according to the Times and Politico.

The letter in part lists Supreme Court cases related to the WilmerHale firm since 2012. A WilmerHale spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

In 2019, Jane Roberts said she handles potential conflicts on a case-by-case basis and avoids matters with any connection to her husband’s role. She said she did not work with those with ongoing business before the Supreme Court.

A Supreme Court spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment. Jane Roberts and Macrae, a boutique legal recruiting firm where she now works, also did not return requests for comment.

“It is respectfully requested that the Department of Justice and the Congress initiate investigations into the conduct outlined and corroborated in the attached Exhibits,” Joshua Dratel, Price’s attorney, told the lawmakers.

Price, who was fired from Major, Lindsey & Africa in 2013, sued the firm in Massachusetts state court in proceedings that eventually moved into arbitration.

Price named Jane Roberts as a defendant in the case, and the letter includes a transcript of sworn testimony she gave in arbitration proceedings.

When reached for comment, Price in a statement tied the sending of the letter to the historically low public support in the Supreme Court .

“We must take seriously the loss of faith in the highest court of America, a country of laws, not people (and especially powerful people),” Price said. “Repairing that could not be a more important task, and it is the reason I believed it was the right time to come forward with this evidence.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in a statement called for passing a bill that would strengthen ethical requirements for the justices.

“This complaint raises troubling issues that once again demonstrate the need for a mandatory code of conduct for Supreme Court justices,” Durbin said.

A number of the justices’ spouses have received growing scrutiny in recent months as trust plummeted.

Justice Clarence Thomas has faced condemnations from many Democrats over his wife’s support for overturning the 2020 election and Thomas’s participation in cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Months after the extraordinary leak of the high court’s draft majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, a former anti-abortion leaker alleged that Justice Samuel Alito or his wife disclosed the decision in a 2014 high-profile decision about contraception and religious freedom. Alito has publicly denied the claim, and The Hill has not corroborated the allegation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 57

dred512003
4d ago

THE CHICKENS ARE BEGINNING TO COME HOME TO ROOST. CORRUPT SUPREME COURT JUSTICES. AND 3PERJURED JUSTICES it's about time they allARE impeached starting at the top. EVEN THE IMPLICATIONS SHOULD BE ENOUGH. AND ALL THE CORRUPTION IN GOVERNMENT IS SIGNALING THE DEMISE OF THIS BIGOTED COUNTRY.

Reply(6)
24
⭐️J⭐️
4d ago

Now it’s Robert’s wife after Ginni Thomas met with MAGA and went to March- Lock them up for violating possible criminal meetings putting Americans in Danger

Reply
14
Joe Daniel
4d ago

THE TRUMP AFFECT! Where money is the only matter! They do not care. It's all about money. Ever hear Trump talk about abortion, the church, his kids, grandchildren? It's golf and money no matter how he gets it. He has zero remorse about anything. He cheated on his recently married and pregnant wife? That's what Trump has found, his people including this judge, the law is second or?

Reply
10
Related
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The Hill

873K+
Followers
95K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy