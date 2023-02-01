ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years

The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet

Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which neighborhood Aaron Rodgers would move to in Sin City. Adams answered with a one-word response: “Mine.”
LaVine, Lillard share mutual respect forged from gold

Zach LaVine knew Damian Lillard a little bit from endorsing the same shoe company before LaVine recently switched and also talking on the court as opponents over the years. But the high-scoring guards really got to know each other while playing for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2020 Beijing Olympics, which were staged in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan said Saturday night is significant. “He has not really given me anything specific,” Donovan said....
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves

An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words with Magic center Mo Bamba, who wasn't in the game, near Orlando's bench. Then things became physical between the two players as they began to exchange blows.
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?

That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls

LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected to argue with the official through a technical foul, costing him a late-game ejection. The ejection...
