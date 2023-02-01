Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
Here are the 14 reserves selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been selected. TNT on Thursday unveiled the 14 players – seven from each conference – who made the cut for this year’s showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah. They’ll join the 10 starters – captained by LeBron James and Giannis...
WATCH: Dalen Terry hilariously informs DeRozan he's an All-Star
The Bulls' energetic, loud-in-the-face rookie, Dalen Terry, was the first to let DeMar DeRozan know of his second-consecutive selection to the Eastern Conference All-Star team. And DeRozan's reaction is hilarious. "I'm mad you came out here and did it!" DeRozan exclaimed jokingly on the floor. "I should get some water...
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years
The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade request
The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period by handing in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, but what transpires in the aftermath...
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet
Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which neighborhood Aaron Rodgers would move to in Sin City. Adams answered with a one-word response: “Mine.”
What could Bears trade No. 1 pick for? Here’s a look at past examples
The Chicago Bears are on the clock… but will they still be there on April 27?. Chicago appears “likely” to roll with quarterback Justin Fields, which makes it more plausible that the Bears will entertain offers for the first pick. They could stand pat and draft a defensive player, but a trade down to stockpile more picks makes the most sense.
Report: Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn before Feb. 9 trade deadline
Stop us if you've heard this before: Kyrie Irving intends to abandon his team. The Nets star has requested a trade out of Brooklyn prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. If the Nets don't trade Irving before Feb. 9, the All-Star guard plans to leave in 2023 free agency, per Charania.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
LaVine, Lillard share mutual respect forged from gold
Zach LaVine knew Damian Lillard a little bit from endorsing the same shoe company before LaVine recently switched and also talking on the court as opponents over the years. But the high-scoring guards really got to know each other while playing for the U.S. Olympic team at the 2020 Beijing Olympics, which were staged in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan said Saturday night is significant. “He has not really given me anything specific,” Donovan said....
Caruso on trade rumors: 'I fully expect to be here'
Give Alex Caruso credit for honesty. “Anybody would be lying if they said they don’t know about them or are unaware of it,” Caruso said following the Chicago Bulls’ Thursday morning shootaround. “It’s just part of the business.”. Caruso was speaking, of course, about trade...
Chris Simms takes strong stance on trading Justin Fields away
The Chicago Bears have put a lot of time and energy into developing quarterback Justin Fields. While the 23-year-old has proven to be his most dangerous when running, he has shown improvements in the dropback and passing areas of his game. Mike Florio and Chris Simms weighed in on whether...
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves
An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words with Magic center Mo Bamba, who wasn't in the game, near Orlando's bench. Then things became physical between the two players as they began to exchange blows.
LaVine first Bulls player to record 5+ 3-pointers in 50 games
Zach LaVine became the only player in Chicago Bulls history to record 50 games with five or more 3-pointers in each of the games on Saturday, according to Bulls PR. The star guard put on a clinic against the Portland Trailblazers, scoring 36 points and shooting 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive heading into the Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The team that has won the coin toss in the last eight Super Bowls has gone on to lose the game.
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls
LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected to argue with the official through a technical foul, costing him a late-game ejection. The ejection...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0