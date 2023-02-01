Huntley Dairy Mart owners released from jail after search reveals child pornography, drugs, numerous guns in Crystal Lake home

Read full article on original website
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
20 days in jail for woman who caused DUI crash that left man with multiple injuries in McHenry
A McHenry woman was sentenced to 20 days in jail for causing a crash that left a man with multiple injuries while she was over three times the legal drinking limit in McHenry. Jessica L. Lane, 33, of McHenry, was charged in August 2021 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class […]
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
Man charged with strangling, beating woman while she was holding toddler in Crystal Lake
A Crystal Lake man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman, who was holding a toddler, by strangling and kicking her in Crystal Lake. John H. Boone, 28, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit […]
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
Woodstock police officer awarded ‘officer of the year’ for saving life of student, siblings who were being neglected
A Woodstock police officer was awarded “officer of the year” for saving the lives of six children who were found to be neglected and had to be transported to the hospital. The McHenry County Chiefs of Police Association held its annual Officer of the Year banquet at the McHenry VFW last month. The Woodstock Police […]
Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
OWI charges filed after wrong way crash in Kenosha County
MOUNT PLEASANT- A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after police say she drove the wrong way causing a multi vehicle crash Friday night. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the crash happened around 7:20 Friday night near Washington avenue and Green Bay Road. Officers say they initially responded to the area for a report of a two-vehicle crash, however when they arrived on scene they found that four cars were actually been involved with one of the vehicles traveling the wrong direction.
Man who allegedly tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison
A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
Lake County sheriff’s deputy cleared in fatal shooting of aggressive dog that charged him in Beach Park
Authorities say a Lake County sheriff’s deputy has been cleared after fatally shooting an aggressive dog that charged at him at a gas station in Beach Park. The incident happened on the morning of January 17 after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a gas station in the 38500 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach […]
Judge sentences Cary man to 5 years in prison for 4th DUI, causing multi-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake
A Cary man who committed his fourth driving under the influence offense and fled from a multiple-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake has been sentenced to five years in prison. Keith C. Guminski, 48, of Cary, was charged in December 2020 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Authorities identify man fatally shot after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan
Authorities have released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after he allegedly pulled a gun and it “discharged” during a struggle with police in Waukegan. An autopsy performed on Corey D. Chandler, 32, showed he died from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Waukegan Police Department responded around […]
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County
CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
Elderly man dead after head-on crash in unincorporated Lake Villa: police
UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A 73-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash that took place in Unincorporated Lake Villa Friday night. A 74-year-old man was driving a GMC near route 59 and south of route 132 when police say for an unknown reason, he veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck […]
Glenview man charged after alleged kidnapping attempt of middle school girl
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A man has been charged following an alleged attempting kidnapping attempt Monday of a middle school girl in Glenview. Pratib Ranjit, 24, of Glenview, is facing charges of aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and...
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
