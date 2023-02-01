ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Country star Chris Stapleton to perform at the Amp in June

Syracuse, N.Y. — Country star Chris Stapleton announced he will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in June. The concert will happen Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 p.m. Special guests Charley Corckett and The War & Treaty will also perform. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
ITHACA, NY
tourcounsel.com

Arnot Mall | Shopping mall in Big Flats Airport, New York

Arnot Mall is a shopping mall located in Big Flats, New York, in Chemung County. As of 2022, the mall currently maintains the traditional chains JCPenney, and Burlington. The mall currently features popular brands such as Bath and Body Works, American Eagle, and Talbot's. The malls located at 3300 Chambers...
BIG FLATS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Valhalla Cafe closing this weekend after just weeks on Route 13

Valhalla Cafe, which opened in late fall on Route 13 just over the line from Newfield into Cayuta, is closing this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the owners. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, with several specials as they use up their supplies. “Valhalla...
CAYUTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira city worker receives special honor

You often hear of officers and fire men saving the day but what about your local sanitation worker? Anthony Hodgkiss, a sanitation worker for the City of Elmira, was honored by City Council with a Certificate of Recognition Monday evening for helping an Elmira woman who had fallen following an ice storm. In a letter […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland County BDC, Legislature Help Local Woman Open Coffee Shop

A Cortland woman recently achieved the dream of opening her own coffee shop called Common Grounds thanks to the Cortland County Business Development Corporation as well as the County Legislature. Dana Winant decided to pursue the idea during the pandemic, and reached out to the Business Development Corporation for more...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless

ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

