Man found dead in car in San Francisco

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning.

Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim deceased inside a parked car with a gunshot wound.

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

Police did not publicly identify the victim. The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the death.

Another dead man was found nearby in the Bayview District on Jan. 23. Maxwell George Maltzman , 18, had been missing since Jan. 6 before his body was found.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Von Weeks
4d ago

hmm. seems I read lots of articles about dead people in the Bayview District. Not enough police, or no one cares? what's the mayor doing these days? DUH.

