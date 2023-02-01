The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States for several days has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets in U.S. airspace at 2:39 p.m. ET on Saturday, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. A senior defense official told CBS News that an F-22 dispatched out of Langley Air Force Base took down the balloon with one AIM-9X air-to-air missile.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO