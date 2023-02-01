Read full article on original website
DNC passes new primary calendar making S.C. first and booting Iowa
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) officially passed their new early primary calendar on Saturday, which drastically shakes up the order of states to first cast votes in the presidential nomination process. The plan, which was supported by President Joe Biden, makes South Carolina the first state on the presidential primary...
Dems denounce Republican vote to remove Ilhan Omar from House committee
After Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was ousted from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs committee Thursday in a party-line vote, she received support from fellow “Squad” member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who delivered an impassioned speech on the House floor. Omar’s removal was in response to previous controversial remarks that invoked antisemitism.
George Santos may owe thousands for traffic violations in two states
Add traffic and parking tickets to the growing list of legal and political woes facing embattled Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, who may owe more than $3,400 in unpaid citations, according to records from New York City and Florida. A car registered to Santos was cited six...
Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States for several days has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets in U.S. airspace at 2:39 p.m. ET on Saturday, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. A senior defense official told CBS News that an F-22 dispatched out of Langley Air Force Base took down the balloon with one AIM-9X air-to-air missile.
