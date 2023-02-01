ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in case of 2 monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo

A suspect has been arrested in connection with two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo, police said. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested by Dallas Police on Thursday. He was identified as a suspect earlier this week after a preliminary investigation. The monkeys, named Bella and Finn,...
Suspect arrested in connection with 2 monkeys, leopard that went missing from zoo

A suspect has been arrested in connection with two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing last week from the Dallas Zoo, authorities said Friday. The suspect, 24-year-old Davion Irvin, has also been charged in connection with an incident involving a clouded leopard. Irvin was initially charged with six counts of...
